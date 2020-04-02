﻿
11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

11 times the royals had reason to applaud: from a surprise proposal to Clap for our Carers

The Cambridge children supported Clap for our Carers

11 times the royals had reason to applaud: from a surprise proposal to Clap for our Carers
11 times the royals had reason to applaud: from a surprise proposal to Clap for our Carers

Danielle Stacey
queen-highland-games
Photo: © Getty Images
The royals joined the nation as the Clap for our Carers campaign kicked off last Thursday, with Kensington Palace sharing an adorable video of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, applauding to show their support for NHS workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The young royals weren't the only ones – the Earl and Countess of Wessex also publicly thanked frontline workers, as did the Queen's staff at Windsor Castle, and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at their Scottish home, Birkhall.

With that in mind, HELLO! has found the best photos of the royals applauding at sports events, London Fashion Week and even a surprise proposal!

One of the Queen's favourite events of the year are the Braemar Highland Games, which includes tossing the caber, throwing the hammer and putting the stone. Her Majesty applauds competitors as she watches the action from stands.

william-kate-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are regulars at the Wimbledon tennis tournament and here they are clapping from the courtside in 2018. Kate became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in 2016 and is said to be taking her own lessons at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham.

meghan-endeavour-fund
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pleasantly surprised when one winner at the Endeavour Fund Awards, Danny Holland, got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, Lauren Price, in front of the audience. Meghan looked visibly emotional and clapped as the bride-to-be said yes.

cambridge-kids-clapping
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis showed their appreciation for the NHS by joining Clap for our Carers. Little Louis looked to his siblings for direction as they enthusiastically applauded.

wessexes-clap
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

Appearing together in a short clip, the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, thanked the doctors and nurses working for the NHS caring for those suffering from coronavirus. Prince Edward said: "So from all of us, just a huge thank you to so many of you working on the frontline. We really appreciate it. Keep up the fantastic work."

camilla-fashion-week
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

The Duchess of Cornwall surprised guests at London Fashion Week in 2019 when she sat next to British Vogue editor, Edward Enninful, on the front row at the Bethany Williams' show. Camilla presented the designer with the Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

eugenie-derby-festival
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Princess Eugenie claps and cheers during a day at the races at the Derby Festival in 2013

kate-william-olympics
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

This cute moment between Prince William and Kate was caught at the London 2012 Olympics as they cheered and clapped Great Britain's cycling team winning the gold medal in the Men's Team Sprint Track Cycling final.

princess-diana-ballet
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Princess Diana, dressed in a scarlet suit, applauds a performance at the London headquarters of the English National Ballet in December 1995.

harry-meghan-invictus
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Harry and Meghan cheer on athletes at the Invictus Games Sydney during their royal tour of Australia in September 2018. The Duchess was pregnant with Archie at the time. 

charles-camilla-clap
Photo: © Instagram
11/11

Prince Charles and Camilla applaud NHS workers from Birkhall during Clap for our Carers. The Prince, who recently recovered from coronavirus, clapped from a separate room to his wife during quarantine.

