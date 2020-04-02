11 times the royals had reason to applaud: from a surprise proposal to Clap for our Carers

The royals joined the nation as the Clap for our Carers campaign kicked off last Thursday, with Kensington Palace sharing an adorable video of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, applauding to show their support for NHS workers during the coronavirus crisis.
The young royals weren't the only ones – the Earl and Countess of Wessex also publicly thanked frontline workers, as did the Queen's staff at Windsor Castle, and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at their Scottish home, Birkhall.
With that in mind, HELLO! has found the best photos of the royals applauding at sports events, London Fashion Week and even a surprise proposal!
One of the Queen's favourite events of the year are the Braemar Highland Games, which includes tossing the caber, throwing the hammer and putting the stone. Her Majesty applauds competitors as she watches the action from stands.