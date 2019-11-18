When out and about, members of the royal family tend to keep their public displays of affection to a limit. Apart from Prince Harry and Meghan – who are the most tactile couple of the family, naw! – the Queen, her children and grandchildren only make the most subtle of gestures. The reasoning is that when royals are carrying out engagements, they are strictly in work mode, representing Her Majesty and the British monarchy, so it would be unprofessional and impractical to always hold hands or embrace.
But behind closed doors, the royals are just like any other family and during more light-hearted engagements, they greet each other with kisses; Prince Charles has been known to plant a kiss on his mother's hand on more than one occasion. Let's take a look at some of the Queen's sweetest PDA moments, starting with the monarch and the Duchess of Cambridge…
In May, Kate welcomed her grandmother-in-law to the Chelsea Flower Show, where she gave her a guided tour of the garden she had helped co-design, the Back to Nature display. Kate greeted the Queen, who is patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, with a kiss on both cheeks as well as a curtsy. Prince William also stooped down to give his grandmother a peck on each cheek.
MORE: Why Princess Charlotte has got everyone talking following London outing