9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Some royals took dreamy holidays

Ainhoa Barcelona
british-royals-easter
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

Easter plans will be different for most people across the globe, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen and the royals usually celebrate the holiday in Windsor, but this year, they will remain in their respective homes. The traditional Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday services, that Her Majesty usually attends, have been cancelled, so she is likely to spend the day privately at Windsor Castle.

HELLO! takes a look back at what the royal family and their European counterparts were doing last Easter in happier times.

In 2019, the Queen was joined by several members of her family over the Easter weekend, celebrating her 93rd birthday on 21 April and the bank holiday in Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who only occasionally spend Easter with the Queen, made a surprise appearance at church alongside Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter and Autumn Phillips and the Wessex family. Prince Harry arrived solo while his then-heavily pregnant wife Meghan stayed at home; the Duchess gave birth to their son Archie on 6 May.

The royals were given a warm welcome at St George's Chapel, the place of worship in Windsor Castle, and sat down for an hour-long service. Afterwards, the monarch hosted her family for a big sit-down lunch at home. 

princess-charlene-albert-disneyland
Photo: © Facebook
2/9

The Monaco royal family celebrated one of their best Easters yet in 2019 – a trip to Disneyland Paris! Prince Albert and Princess Charlene treated their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella to a holiday they'll always remember, sharing a series of photos on their Facebook page.

The caption read: "First discovery of Disneyland by the princely children, Jacques and Gabriella, and moments of joy, as for so many others of their age, with the attractions and characters of this fairy world." The caption also noted: "Our thoughts were directed to Notre-Dame De Paris during this private family stay."

greek-royal-family-in-bahamas
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

The Greek royals do love the high life and last Easter, they travelled to the Bahamas. Princess Marie-Chantal shared a photo of her daughter Olympia posing in front of a long table, ready to welcome their 24 plus guests for lunch. She also followed it up with another snap of her husband Crown Prince Pavlos and their then-18-year-old son Achileas.

Keep clicking for more photos of the royals!

spanish-royals-easter
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

The Spanish royal family returned to Majorca for the Easter break in 2019, as they traditionally do every year. Queen Letizia, King Felipe, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia were accompanied by the king's mother Queen Sofia as they attended the traditional Sunday church service at the Cathedral of Palma. Scores of well-wishers lined up outside the church to greet the royal family, with Letizia looking ultra-chic in a navy floral shirt dress by Massimo Dutti.

princess-madeleine-sweden-easter
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Last year, Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared some gorgeous, personal snaps of her 'Easter bunnies' on Instagram – her three children Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne. The family appeared to enjoy a day at the beach, perhaps not far from their home in Miami.

princess-victoria-daniel-easter
6/9

Madeleine's older sister Crown Princess Victoria took her family to the island of Öland in 2019, where the royals usually spend the summer holidays too. Some very sweet photos were shared on the royals' official Instagram page at the time, with the caption: "Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar photographed during an Easter weekend walk on Öland."

prince-carl-philip-and-princess-sofia-easter
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who share two boys Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, shared a loved-up photo on their Instagram page, telling fans: "Hope you have had a nice Easter!"

belgium-royals-easter
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

The Belgian royal family, pictured in 2018 on Belgium's national day, were spotted taking part in the Camino de Santiago walk last year. Hundreds of thousands of people follow the different pilgrimage routes that end in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain. 

danish-royals-easter
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

The Queen wasn't the only royal who celebrated her birthday on Easter Sunday in 2019. Princess Isabella of Denmark, the elder daughter of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, turned 12 last year. The Danish royals shared a beautiful photo, taken by mum Mary, of the birthday girl on Instagram and wrote on the day: "Today it is Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella's 12th birthday. It is a pleasure for the Crown Prince Couple to share new pictures of the Princess on the occasion of her birthday."

