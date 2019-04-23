Easter plans will be different for most people across the globe, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen and the royals usually celebrate the holiday in Windsor, but this year, they will remain in their respective homes. The traditional Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday services, that Her Majesty usually attends, have been cancelled, so she is likely to spend the day privately at Windsor Castle.
HELLO! takes a look back at what the royal family and their European counterparts were doing last Easter in happier times.
In 2019, the Queen was joined by several members of her family over the Easter weekend, celebrating her 93rd birthday on 21 April and the bank holiday in Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who only occasionally spend Easter with the Queen, made a surprise appearance at church alongside Zara and Mike Tindall, Peter and Autumn Phillips and the Wessex family. Prince Harry arrived solo while his then-heavily pregnant wife Meghan stayed at home; the Duchess gave birth to their son Archie on 6 May.
The royals were given a warm welcome at St George's Chapel, the place of worship in Windsor Castle, and sat down for an hour-long service. Afterwards, the monarch hosted her family for a big sit-down lunch at home.