The Easter weekend is usually when the royals like to get away and over the years, we've been treated to some amazing photos from their travels and celebrations. This year however has been very different, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the British royals and their European counterparts have remained in their homes.
Many royals have still shared their activities from the Easter weekend, with the Swedish family posting footage of their digital celebrations over a video call. Take a look at what the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Charlene of Monaco got up to over the holiday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William and Kate shared this spring-themed image of Kensington Palace, with a patch of daffodils growing in the front garden. The caption read: "Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter." The Cambridges are believed to be residing at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during the lockdown, but Apartment 1A at the palace is their official London residence.