Royals share photos of their Easter weekend in lockdown

The royals remained at home

Royals share photos of their Easter weekend in lockdown
Royals share photos of their Easter weekend in lockdown

Prince William and Kate Middleton's website releases important update during coronavirus crisis
Danielle Stacey
The Easter weekend is usually when the royals like to get away and over the years, we've been treated to some amazing photos from their travels and celebrations. This year however has been very different, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the British royals and their European counterparts have remained in their homes.

Many royals have still shared their activities from the Easter weekend, with the Swedish family posting footage of their digital celebrations over a video call. Take a look at what the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Princess Charlene of Monaco got up to over the holiday.  

Best photos of the royals joining the Queen on Easter Sunday through the years

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and Kate shared this spring-themed image of Kensington Palace, with a patch of daffodils growing in the front garden. The caption read: "Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter." The Cambridges are believed to be residing at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during the lockdown, but Apartment 1A at the palace is their official London residence.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

The Monaco royals sent Easter well wishes to their followers in a video from their country home, Roc-Agel, in the mountains. Taken in the garden, surrounded by hay stacks and Easter themed-decorations, Prince Albert spoke in French and English, saying: “In these difficult and troubled times, we simply wanted to wish you all, on behalf of our family and ourselves, a very happy Easter!” The 62-year-old joined his wife and children in the mountains after recovering from coronavirus last month.

Duchess of Cornwall shares her favourite books to get you through coronavirus lockdown

Princess Charlene

Prince Albert's wife also shared photos of their five-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, doing some gardening at their country retreat. Princess Charlene, 42, shared three pictures on Instagram on Good Friday showing her twins wearing gardening gloves whilst helping plant some flowers. In one picture, Princess Gabriella can be seen posing in front of a gorgeous Easter display featuring several potted plants, Easter bunnies and some haystacks to sit on. "Sending healing and love to the world, we miss you, see you soon. Happy Easter," the royal captioned the set of snaps.

Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's country home Highgrove House

Princess Chantal-Marie of Greece

The childrenswear designer shared a colourful snap of a box of eggshells, which had all been painted differently, including one depicting a cherry blossom tree. She captioned it simply with: "Happy Easter to you all." The mum-of-five resides in a luxurious property in New York's Upper East Side, with her husband Crown Prince Pavlos.

The Swedish royal family

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel shared footage of a video call between them and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia, as well as Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill. The family spoke to each other to wish one another Happy Easter from their respective homes during the lockdown in Sweden. Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and their children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, are currently at their Stockholm residence, Haga Palace.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden

The couple shared a photo taken during the family video call, with the caption: "Happy Easter from us! Due to the current situation, we get to celebrate with the digital family." Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are currently residing at their home, Villa Solbacken, in Stockholm, with their children, Prince Alexander, three, and Prince Gabriel, two.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's youngest child lives in Florida with her husband, Christopher, and their three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne. They also shared a still from the family video call, giving a glimpse into their cosy home in the US. Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne wore matching blue and white dresses for Easter, while their brother, Prince Nicolas, wore a striped polo-shirt in similar hues.  

