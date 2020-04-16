﻿
The best throwback photos of Queen Margrethe in honour of her 80th birthday

By Heather Cichowski

The best throwback photos of Queen Margrethe in honour of her 80th birthday
The best throwback photos of Queen Margrethe in honour of her 80th birthday

The best throwback photos of Queen Margrethe in honour of her 80th birthday
By Heather Cichowski

Queen Margrethe of Denmark celebrates her 80th birthday on April 16. Like Queen Elizabeth II of the British royal family, Margrethe has had a long reign, after ascending to throne at just 31 in 1972.

In celebration of her decades on the Danish throne and her birthday milestone, we look back at the Danish royal's early life.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see Queen Margrethe's best throwback photos.

Photos: © Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Keystone/Getty Images, Keystone/Getty Images

1953

Then-Princess Margrethe posed for a sweet portrait at 13 years old in Copenhagen on June 13, 1953.

Photo: © Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

1954

Queen Margrethe (left) and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, who would also become a queen, were all smiles at Gråsten Palace in Jutland, Denmark on July 31, 1954.

Photo: © Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1959

Such glamour! The future Queen posed for an elegant portrait on her 18th birthday in an off-the-shoulder gown.

It was a momentous occasion because it marked when she came of age according to Danish Royal Law and took her seat in the cabinet which her father, King Frederick IX, presided over.

Furthermore, on her 18th birthday the crown princess received the Most Excellent Order of the Elephant, Denmark's leading order.

Photo: © Keystone/Getty Images

1964

King Frederik IX and his daughter Margrethe attended an exhibition in 1964.

Photo: © Keystone/Getty Images

1964

Members of the Danish royal family (L-R), including Queen Ingrid and her daughters the future Queen Margrethe, Princess Benedikte and Princess Anne-Marie held flowers in Randers, Denmark on June 1964. They were all dressed in sophisticated voluminous coats, statement hats and heels.

Photo: © Keystone/Getty Images

1967

The Danish royal posed with her then-fiancé and the future Henrik, Prince Consort of Denmark at an elegant event. They look so in love!

Photo: © Bettmann/Getty Images

1967

I do! Margrethe and Henrik, a French diplomat, married on June 10, 1967 at Holmen Church in Copenhagen. The happy couple posed with their wedding party.

Photo: © Ullstein Bild/Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

1968

Baby makes three! Almost exactly a year after their wedding, Margrethe and Henrik welcomed their first child, Crown Prince Frederik on May 26, 1968. Here, they look adoringly at the newborn at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen in June of that year.

Photo: © Keystone/Getty Images

1969

The royal couple visited Rome on July 17, 1969.

Photo: © REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

1972

Queen Margrethe, husband Prince Henrik and their sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, were one cute family at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus in 1972.

The palace has been the summer residence of the Queen since 1967.

Photo: © Keystone/Getty Images

1972

This was Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's first official photograph after her ascension to the throne in 1972.

Margrethe succeeded to the throne at the age of 31, and became the first female Danish sovereign under the new Act of Succession from 1953, which permitted female succession to the throne of Denmark.

The Danish royal has posed for a number of similar portraits during her reign.

Photo: © Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1973

Who's ready for some fun in the snow? The young Danish royal family enjoyed a ski holiday in 1973.

Photo: © Alain Dejean/Sygma via Getty Images

1976

Margrethe and Henrik took their young sons, Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, to visit the Virgin Islands in June 1976. They look ready for a dip in the sparkling waters.

Photo: © Keystone/Getty Images

1979

In a special day for royals fans, Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip joined the Danish royals to wave from a balcony in Copenhagen in May 1979. The British royals were on a state visit to Denmark.

Photo: © Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

1980

In celebration of her 40th birthday, the Queen posed for a regal portrait with husband Henrik.

Photo: © Keystone/Getty Images

1998

Queen Margrethe, Emperor Akihito of Japan and Empress Michiko of Japan wore their glitziest jewels and fanciest ensembles for a state banquet at Fredensborg Palace, during the Japanese royals' three-day state visit to Denmark in June 1998.

Photo: © Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

1998

Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik of Denmark were such a glamorous pair as they stepped out to a ballet performance at the Dutch National Opera and Ballet in Amsterdam (previously Muziektheater) as part of the 60th birthday celebrations of then-Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands on Jan. 30, 1998.

Photo: © Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

