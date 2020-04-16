The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on 29 April, but the couple have been together for over 17 years. Prince William and Kate began dating while they were studying at the University of St Andrews and since their 2011 royal wedding, they've gone on to have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Kate has made her own mark on the royal family, highlighting the causes she's passionate about, including the Early Years, mental health and sport. She's become one of the most photographed women around the world and a renowned style icon, with the 'Kate effect' coined after her engagement to William.
Here are some of HELLO!'s favourite photos you may have forgotten about over the years, including before she became part of the Firm.
All eyes were on Kate when she attended the passing out parade when William graduated from Sandhurst in 2006. It was the first time the royal girlfriend had attended an official event and she was joined by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Kate wore a stylish red coat for the occasion, matching the Queen in the same hue.