11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

If the royals did the #MeAt20 social media challenge

Danielle Stacey
The #MeAt20 challenge is the latest social media craze doing the rounds after the popular #10YearChallenge, which asked people to post a photo of themselves at the beginning of 2009 and end of 2019. Celebrities have been jumping on the bandwagon, posting sweet and funny snaps of themselves at the tender age of 20. While the royals are unlikely to publish their own photos on their social media accounts, HELLO! has taken a look back at what the Queen, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and more looked like at 20 in our gallery.

The Queen

The Queen, who celebrated her 94th birthday on 21 April, poses for a portrait in her living room at Buckingham Palace in 1946. It was taken the year before her marriage to Prince Philip and six years before the Princess would become Queen in 1952.

The Duchess of Cambridge

It's thought that Kate first won William's affections after she took part in a charity fashion show  at the University of St Andrews, aged 20, in March 2002. The Prince reportedly paid £200 for a front row ticket to watch the beautiful student – who was widely credited with encouraging him to persevere with his studies when he was finding it hard to settle down to university life – walk down the catwalk in a sheer knitted dress. 

The Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry is pictured leaving the annual Christmas church service in Sandringham in 2004. The 20-year-old was on a gap year at the time before he took up military training and had completed a two-month working trip to Lesotho.

The Duke of Cambridge

Prince William was studying Geography at the University of St Andrews at the time in 2002, where he met future wife, Kate Middleton.

Princess Diana

Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles just a few weeks after her 20th birthday in 1981 and here she's pictured, wearing a floral Donald Campbell dress, leaving Eastleigh airport in Hampshire at the start of their honeymoon.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie, photographed at an engagement at a children's hospital in Newcastle, was studying Art History, English Literature and Politics at the city's university in 2010. She later graduated with a 2:1 degree and is now a director at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice was pictured on her first day at Goldsmiths College, London, in 2008. She obtained a 2:1 degree in History and History of Ideas after the three-year-course and is now the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at software company, Afiniti.

Princess Magaret

The Queen's younger sister looked glamorous in an evening dress, a fur stole and jewels at a film premiere in April 1951, just a few months before she turned 21. She was romantically linked to Captain Peter Townsend, who proposed to her in 1953, but the Church of England and parliament were against the marriage because he was a divorcee. Margaret would then go on to marry and have children with photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, in 1960.

The Prince of Wales

Prince Charles was made the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Caernarfon Castle, in Gwynedd, in 1969. The heir to the throne was also studying anthropology, archaeology and history at Trinity College, Cambridge, at the time.

The Princess Royal

Princess Anne, pictured during a trip to Africa in February 1971, began her royal duties shortly after leaving secondary education. She was also at the peak of her equestrian career, after winning a gold medal in the European Eventing Championships and would go on to compete in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Zara Tindall

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Phillips, attended the Queen Mother's 101st birthday celebrations with the royals, aged 20 in 2001. She was studying at the University of Exeter at the time and later qualified as a physiotherapist. Like her mother, she has had a successful sporting career and was part of the British equestrian team at the London 2012 Olympics. She married her husband Mike Tindall in 2011 and the couple have two daughters, Mia and Lena.  

