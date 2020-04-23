Prince Louis of Cambridge's most adorable moments

You might like...
-
A timeline of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's relationship
The couple welcomed their second child in March 2021.
-
A look back at the Royal Family's 2020, from Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry stepping down to Princess Beatrice's wedding
The coronavirus pandemic had a profound effect on them, too.
-
Where Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate, Princess Diana, the Queen and more gave birth to their royal babies
The royal family will soon welcome a new member as Duchess Meghan prepares to give birth at the end of April or early May, and fans are eager to know...
-
How the royal family united at Prince Philip's funeral - their most heartbreaking day this year
-
Celebrities and royals who are expecting babies or reported to be awaiting bundles of joy in 2021
These are the stars who will be welcoming little ones this year.