The Duchess of Cambridge's hands-on approach to parenting has seen her take many gorgeous photos of her three children. And on special occasions such as birthdays and first days at school, Kate delights fans by sharing a few of her snaps with the public. She started the tradition back in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte, instead of hiring a photographer.
Kate, who studied history of art at university, had a passion for photography long before she joined the royal family. Her official profile on the British monarchy's website notes her love of taking pictures.
"Other hobbies include more recreational sports such as hill walking, tennis, sailing, swimming, and the arts, including photography and painting," the profile reads. "The Duchess's enthusiasm for photography saw her taking photographs as part of her role during her time working within Party Pieces, a family company owned and run by her parents."
READ: Meet the Queen's adorable great-grandchildren - the next generation of the royal family
Let's take a look at some of Kate's best work, starting with the gorgeous series of photos she took to mark Prince Louis' second birthday on 23 April 2020…
The Duchess captured these amazing snaps of her youngest son getting messy with paint at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall earlier in April 2020. Louis was dressed smartly in a £12 checked shirt from supermarket Sainsbury's.