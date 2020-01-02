﻿
Prince Louis recently turned two

Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon
louis-birthday
Photo: © Custom
1/16

The Duchess of Cambridge's hands-on approach to parenting has seen her take many gorgeous photos of her three children. And on special occasions such as birthdays and first days at school, Kate delights fans by sharing a few of her snaps with the public. She started the tradition back in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte, instead of hiring a photographer.

Kate, who studied history of art at university, had a passion for photography long before she joined the royal family. Her official profile on the British monarchy's website notes her love of taking pictures.

"Other hobbies include more recreational sports such as hill walking, tennis, sailing, swimming, and the arts, including photography and painting," the profile reads. "The Duchess's enthusiasm for photography saw her taking photographs as part of her role during her time working within Party Pieces, a family company owned and run by her parents."

Let's take a look at some of Kate's best work, starting with the gorgeous series of photos she took to mark Prince Louis' second birthday on 23 April 2020…

The Duchess captured these amazing snaps of her youngest son getting messy with paint at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall earlier in April 2020. Louis was dressed smartly in a £12 checked shirt from supermarket Sainsbury's.

louis-paint-hands
Photo: © Custom
2/16

The second snap shows the cheeky royal reaching out to mum Kate behind the camera lens with coloured paint all over his hands. Miraculously, his shirt stayed clean!

louis-hands-face
Photo: © Custom
3/16

You could tell from the third image that Prince Louis was desperate to daub the paint all over his face…

louis-rainbow-hands
Photo: © Custom
4/16

Kate earned relatable parent points with the final images, as she captioned them "Instagram vs Reality." The first photo shows Louis' rainbow-coloured palms as he proudly holds up his hands for his mum to capture…

louis-paint-face
Photo: © Custom
5/16

And here's the reality! Louis finally gets to put the paint on his face with adorably funny results!

royal baby prince louis first official portrait
Photo: © PA
6/16

This tender snap of Prince Louis at home at Kensington Palace was taken on 26 April 2018, just three days after his birth. A statement from the palace read: "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."

prince louis and princess charlotte official portrait
Photo: © PA
7/16

The second portrait showed the newborn and birthday girl Princess Charlotte, who turned three when this photo was taken. Charlotte sweetly kisses her baby brother on the head, wearing the same blue cardigan that Prince George wore in 2016.

princess charlotte nursery picture
Photo: © PA
8/16

Proud mother Kate marked Princess Charlotte's first day of nursery school with a pair of adorable new portraits in which the youngster posed in a red coat with matching shoes, and a pink cashmere scarf by fellow royal Marie-Chantal's kids' line.

princess charlotte nursery picture
Photo: © PA
9/16

Charlotte joined Willcocks Nursery School in London in January 2018. At the time, Kensington Palace wrote in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning.The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."

prince george first day nursery
Photo: © Rex
10/16

In January 2016, the Duchess also documented Prince George's first day at nursery. The little boy looked ready to hit the books as he arrived at Westacre Montessori, located near his home in Norfolk.

princess charlotte second birthday
Photo: © PA
11/16

To mark Princess Charlotte's second birthday, Kensington Palace released this lovely picture, taken by Kate. "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," the palace announced last May. "TRH would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received & hope that everyone enjoys this photograph as much as they do."

prince george princess charlotte official portraits
Photo: © Rex
12/16

In 2015, Kate became the first member of the royal family to take the first official photographs of a royal baby, with the Duchess releasing her own images of newborn Charlotte being held by her big brother George at the family home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

"Kate is genuinely good at taking portraits," said The Sun's veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who has captured the lives of the royal family on camera for more than 40 years.

"She fills the frame and uses natural light. She has captured some amazing pictures of her children," he added.

prince george princess charlotte official portraits
Photo: © Rex
13/16

The siblings' sweet bond was apparent from the very first portraits.

princess charlotte six months old portrait
Photo: © Rex
14/16

To celebrate six months since Charlotte's arrival in November 2015, Kate released some gorgeous photos of her daughter at home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

princess charlotte first birthday portraits
Photo: © Rex
15/16

The doting mum again treated fans to a set of portraits in May 2016, to celebrate Princess Charlotte's first birthday.

princess charlotte first birthday portraits
Photo: © Rex
16/16

With perfect lighting and a soft background, these portraits of Charlotte could easily have been taken by a pro, proving Kate has mastered her photography skills.

