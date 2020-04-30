Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew
As well as her own personal message to Captain Tom on Instagram, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew sent Captain Tom a show-stopping birthday cake. The personalised creation featured an edible figurine of himself at the top of the cake, dressed in a black suit while walking with his stroller on the grass with red poppies. Scattered across the cake were several NHS badges, the union jack flag, miniature newspaper articles and a gold framed photo frame with a picture of Tom as a captain in the army alongside a recent snapshot of him wearing his medals.
The personalised cake also had a message on it, which read: "Happy birthday Captain Thomas, with love to all your family, from the York family."
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.