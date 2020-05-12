14 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal garden parties

The royal garden parties are one of the highlights of the Queen's summer calendar, but this year's events have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the course of each year, the monarch welcomes over 30,000 guests to her annual summer garden parties at Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Her Majesty gets the chance to mingle and chat with attendees from all walks of life and is usually accompanied by members of her family.
Guests are free to eat, drink and stroll around the palace gardens during the parties while listening to the military bands play music. We've been given some behind-the-scenes glimpses into the royal garden parties in recent years from guests, including one lucky attendee who was able to give flowers to the Queen in person at Buckingham Palace last year.
Take a look back at some incredible photos of Her Majesty and her family members enjoying themselves at royal garden parties...
The Queen was joined by three of her grandchildren for one of the garden parties at Buckingham Palace last year. Prince Harry, who was a new dad to baby Archie at the time, made a surprise appearance alongside his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The Duke of Sussex donned a traditional three-piece suit and top hat, while Beatrice looked chic in a floral dress from The Vampire's Wife and Eugenie opted for a nude Sandro frock.