﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

14 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal garden parties

Guests usually flock to Buckingham Palace every summer

14 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal garden parties
You're reading

14 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal garden parties

1/14
Next

14 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal garden parties
Danielle Stacey
queen-grandchildren-garden-party
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

The royal garden parties are one of the highlights of the Queen's summer calendar, but this year's events have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the course of each year, the monarch welcomes over 30,000 guests to her annual summer garden parties at Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Her Majesty gets the chance to mingle and chat with attendees from all walks of life and is usually accompanied by members of her family.  

Guests are free to eat, drink and stroll around the palace gardens during the parties while listening to the military bands play music. We've been given some behind-the-scenes glimpses into the royal garden parties in recent years from guests, including one lucky attendee who was able to give flowers to the Queen in person at Buckingham Palace last year.

Take a look back at some incredible photos of Her Majesty and her family members enjoying themselves at royal garden parties... 

READ: Royal teens! 11 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years

The Queen was joined by three of her grandchildren for one of the garden parties at Buckingham Palace last year. Prince Harry, who was a new dad to baby Archie at the time, made a surprise appearance alongside his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The Duke of Sussex donned a traditional three-piece suit and top hat, while Beatrice looked chic in a floral dress from The Vampire's Wife and Eugenie opted for a nude Sandro frock.

kate-william-garden-party-2019
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended one of the Queen's garden parties in 2019, with one royal fan capturing a sweet moment between the two. Prince William, dressed in a morning suit and top hat, and Kate, who was pretty in a pink Alexander McQueen dress, looked like they were characters in a musical doing a dance routine. The wonderful shot was taken by party guest Lucy Stafford, who shared the real story behind the photo. Speaking to HELLO!, she revealed: "As they were leaving the party, Kate was spending a lot of time talking to the guests and William had to hurry her along, which is the moment the photo was taken! I feel so fortunate to have attended the party and will definitely never forget it!"

MORE: Royal events we'll miss this year because of the coronavirus pandemic

meghan-harry-garden-party
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

Newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made one of their first public appearances after their May 2018 wedding at a royal garden party. Meghan looked gorgeous in a blush pink Goat dress and Philip Treacy hat.

MORE: Royal pastry chefs release recipe for the Queen's birthday cupcakes - and they look so delicious

charles-camilla-meghan-garden-party
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

The garden party was held as part of the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday celebrations that year and Charles, Camilla and Meghan were caught giggling as a bee circled around Harry during his speech, momentarily distracting him.

MORE: Royal-inspired cocktails to make for your Friday night Zoom call

queen-philip-garden-party-2017
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

The Duke of Edinburgh made one of his final public appearances at a garden party in 2017 before he stepped back from royal duties that summer. We love how his cravat matched the Queen's powder blue coat.

MORE: Inside the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace as it undergoes renovations

harry-william-kate-garden-party
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry hosted a special garden party in 2017 to honour the children of those who died serving in the armed forces. The trio were in their element as they mingled with their young guests and joined in with the fun and games.

kate-garden-party-2013
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

The Duchess of Cambridge looked glowing in a lemon yellow Emilia Wickstead dress coat when she was heavily pregnant with her first child, Prince George, in 2013.

sophie-wessex-garden-party-2013
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

The Countess of Wessex gave us Pretty Woman vibes in her vintage-style brown polka dot dress for a garden party in 2013.

royals-garden-party2013
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

The Queen was joined by a whole host of her family members for another garden party in 2013, including the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

kate-camilla-garden-party2012
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

The Duchess of Cambridge made her debut at a royal garden party in 2012 as she stood chatting with the Duchess of Cornwall. The royal ladies wore similar pleated ensembles, with Kate in a bubblegum pink number from Emilia Wickstead and Camilla in white.

queen-garden-party-2006
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

We love this amazing shot of the Queen standing out in a emerald green dress as she mingled with guests at a 2006 garden party.

charles-camilla-garden-party-2005
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

The Duchess of Cornwall made her debut at a royal garden party in 2005, shortly after her marriage to the Prince of Wales. It also marked one of her first major engagements at Buckingham Palace.

diana-garden-party-1991
Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

Princess Diana looked in her element as she chatted to guests at a royal garden party in 1991. Check out her retro red buttoned coat and green hat!

royals-garden-party-1947
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

This incredible image was taken in 1947 of the current Queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, followed by Queen Mary and Princess Margaret. The then Princess Elizabeth can be spotted behind her grandmother and younger sister, with her husband-to-be, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten. The pair married at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...