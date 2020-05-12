10 times royal parents cheekily bent the rules for their children

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Chelsea Flower Show 2019
The Duchess of Cambridge worked alongside architects Andrée Davies and Adam White for months designing a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show 2019, and the royal couldn't wait to show her three children the completed design! The doting mother invited her husband and three children to admire her hard work, with Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis attending the day before the show opened to public.
However, for this special visit it seems some rules had to be bent, as RHS clearly state on their website that: "We regret that we cannot allow under 5s, prams, pushchairs or babes in arms at Chelsea". Luckily, mum Kate was on hand to get special permission and the royal children happily attended and clearly enjoyed their time there.
