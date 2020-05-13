The Duchess of Cambridge has been a royal for nine years and in that time, she's been made patron of some incredible charities. Kate's first patronages were announced in January 2012 – Action on Addiction, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, the Art Room and the National Portrait Gallery. Now the Duchess is patron of 19 charities and is the founding member of the Royal Foundation, alongside the Duke of Cambridge.
Kate carries out a number of engagements relating to her charities every year and we've seen some of the sweetest, funniest and moving moments from those royal visits. Some of the royal mum's biggest focuses are early years support, mental health, art and sport.
HELLO! takes a look at some of Kate's best moments from her engagements with her patronages.
READ: 14 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal garden parties
Action for Children
Kate was given the honour of a high five from a little one as she visited a children's centre in Smethwick in 2015. The children's charity runs over 400 projects for some of the UK's most vulnerable young people and the Duchess took over the patronage from the Queen.