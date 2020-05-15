We love it when we're reminded that members of the royal family are just like us – minus the responsibility, power and wealth. While their daily schedules are mapped out to a T, there are times that they just can't prepare for, like the shock of a surprise proposal during a royal outing, or when the Duchess of Cornwall appeared startled by a horse race. These instances of utter disbelief make for some incredible moments. Here are the pictures to prove it…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the best facial expressions when they witnessed a surprise proposal at the Endeavour Fund Awards in March. Harry and Meghan both smiled and applauded, while Meghan was seen placing her hands on her chest, after a military veteran proposed to his partner on stage. The couple later invited the newly-engaged couple to speak with them privately after the awards ceremony finished.
