﻿
23 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Look back at the best pictures from Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding day

Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston on 18 May 2019

Look back at the best pictures from Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding day
You're reading

Look back at the best pictures from Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding day

1/23
Next

41 things you can do to keep yourself busy while self-isolating at home
Sophie Hamilton
georges chapel
1/23

The royal family descended upon St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the third royal wedding in a year when Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston on 18 May 2019. The Queen, Prince Harry and Princess Anne were among the royal guests at the ceremony, which was followed by a reception at Frogmore House in Windsor.

Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and 52nd in line to the throne. The bride wore not one but four bespoke outfits created by Luisa Beccaria over the course of her wedding celebrations, starting with the stunning lace gown she wore at her wedding ceremony. As the couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary, let's take a look back at the best photos from their special day…

Scroll down to see the best photos of the day...

wedding kiss
2/23

The happy couple kiss on the steps of the chapel after their private wedding ceremony. The service included hymns Tell Out My Soul, Be Thou My Vision and Love Devine, All Loves Excelling.

Lady Frederick Windsor was among those who gave readings, which were taken from Ecclesiastes 111, Philippians 1V, Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost and O Tell Me The Truth About Love, by W.H Auden.

Photo credit: iimages

wedding party
3/23

The wedding party pose for photographers on the steps of St. George's Chapel. Lady Gabriella’s wedding dress was a bespoke design by Luisa Beccaria, featuring lace, embroidered with flowers and embellishments. Her veil was made from layers of white tulle, together with embroidered flowers.

MORE: How 7 royal brides spent the night before their wedding

wedding couple
4/23

The newlyweds smile as they exit the chapel with their young bridesmaids and pageboys. Cherry and apple blossom trees and shrubs from Hillier Nurseries stood outside the chapel, while flowers inside the chapel included coral sunset peonies, coral and white roses, white hydrangea, white delphiniums, apricot stocks and seasonal flowers by designer Paul Thomas. 

bridesmaids sweet kiss
5/23

Lady Gabriella gives her bridesmaid a sweet kiss on the forehead. 

Photo credit: iimages

wedding steps
6/23

The bridal party make their way down the steps from St. George's Chapel following the ceremony.

bridal party steps
7/23

The groom Thomas Kingston shares a sweet moment with a young bridesmaid following the wedding ceremony. Lady Gabriella’s bouquet featured myrtle and a creamy ivory ‘Ella’ rose by David Austin, which was named especially for the bride. Juliet roses, Lily of the Valley and white and apricot sweet peas were also used.

gabriella dress
8/23

Lady Gabriella on the steps of St. George's Chapel with her father Prince Michael of Kent. Gabriella was breathtaking in her beautiful wedding gown with lace overlay and elegant train.

MORE: Prince Harry was a surprise arrival! 

bridesmaids
9/23

The young bridal party of six bridesmaids and three pageboys climb the steps to the chapel. Their outfits were also designed by Luisa Beccari, with the bridesmaids in cream dresses with flower rings in their hair. Pageboys wore cream shirts, knickerbockers and shoes by Papouelli.

gabriall dress back
10/23

A view of Lady Gabriella's beautiful bridal train from the steps of St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

gabriella
11/23

The bride Lady Gabriella looked beautiful as she arrived wearing a stunning veil and tiara.

READ: See what these royal couples ate on their wedding day

bridesmaid
12/23

A young bridesmaid smiles with excitement as she prepares for her role in the bridal party.

harry queen
13/23

The Queen and Prince Harry share a moment together outside the chapel.

Photo credit: iimage

pageboy
14/23

A page boy gets a little help with his outfit ahead of the wedding ceremony.

princess michael
15/23

The mother of the bride, Princess Michael of Kent, and her son Lord Frederick Windsor arrive for the wedding.

Photo credit: iimage

prince harry
16/23

Prince Harry and Lady Frederick Windsor arrive to see Lady Gabriella marry Thomas Kingston. Lady Frederick, also known as actress Sophie Winkleman is the sister-in-law of Lady Gabriella.

Photo credit: iimage

beatrice sarah
17/23

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in a navy, lace dress alongside her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her mother Sarah Ferguson who was radiant in a blush pink outfit.

Photo credit: iimage

princess anne
18/23

Princess Anne wore a chic mustard and navy coat and hat for the happy occasion.

pippa middleton
19/23

Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge arrived with her husband James Matthews. Pippa looked fabulous in a pale blue dress and matching headband.

MORE: Pippa's wedding pictures

james middleton
20/23

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother arrives at Windsor Castle with his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet.

carol middleton
21/23

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carol Middleton arrived looking stunning in a dress coat and matching hat.

Photo credit: iimage

amelia windsor
22/23

Lady Amelia Windsor wore a beautiful pink midi dress with white wedges and a matching clutch bag.

Photo credit: iimage

lady rose gilman
23/23

Lady Rose Gilman and George Gilman arrive to celebrate with Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...