All eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May. Thousands of royal visitors lined the streets of Windsor to watch the day unfold, from the arrival of the groom with his best man Prince William (pictured) to the all-important first glimpse of the beautiful bride Meghan in her bespoke Givenchy bridal gown. The celebration saw Prince Harry's close family, including grandparents The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, father Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall gather at the church, along with the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked resplendent as she made her first official appearance since welcoming son Prince Louis just three weeks earlier. She was joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who played a huge part in the bridal party as pageboy and bridesmaid. George and Amal Clooney and the cast of Suits were also among the high profile guests for the big day.
Life has changed for the Sussexes since their big day in 2018 and the couple are now living in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie after stepping back as senior royals in March 2020. As Harry and Meghan celebrate their second wedding anniversary, take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from their fairytale nuptials.