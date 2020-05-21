﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton's cutest PDA moments caught on their royal tours

The Cambridges have been married for nine years

Prince William and Kate Middleton's cutest PDA moments caught on their royal tours
You're reading

Prince William and Kate Middleton's cutest PDA moments caught on their royal tours

1/12
Next

The Queen's cousin pays emotional tribute in video from stunning home
Danielle Stacey
william-kate-canada-race-2011
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge undertook their first joint major tour to Canada in 2011 shortly after their marriage, and we've witnessed some really cute moments between the couple, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in April.

Prince William and Kate's PDAs are often subtle – ranging from an affectionate pat on the back or an arm around each other's waist to looks of love. Since that Canada tour in 2011, we've seen another official visit to the country in 2016, along with trips to Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore, India and Bhutan, Sweden and Norway, Germany and Poland, Pakistan and Ireland.

Take a look at some of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's sweetest moments together on royal tour.

READ: 11 hilarious royal wedding moments caught on camera

William might have won the dragon boat race on Prince Edward island in Canada in 2011, but they made sure to hug it out afterwards.

william-kate-calgary
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

While wearing matching Stetsons in Calgary, Canada in 2011, William and Kate were spotted holding hands.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's cutest twinning moments - see photos

william-kate-australia-zoo
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

What a romantic! William presents his wife with flowers during a trip to Taronga Zoo in Australia in 2014. An eight-month-old Prince George joined his parents for his first major tour.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's funniest moments together

william-kate-canada-president
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Kate was captured placing her hand on her husband's knee as they met Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau in 2016.

MORE: 14 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal garden parties

william-kate-bella-bella
Photo: © Rex
5/12

There was also another display of affection from the Duchess as she shared a moment with her husband during their visit to Bella Bella in Canada in 2016.

william-kate-dublin
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

On the Cambridges' most recent tour to Ireland in March 2020, the couple enjoyed a romantic walk along Howth Cliff and were spotted with their arms around one another, as they posed for a scenic photograph.

william-kate-germany-2017
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

William was victorious in their head-to-head boat race in Heidelberg, Germany in 2017, but there were no hard feelings as he and Kate enjoyed a cuddle.

william-kate-lake-canada
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

The pair were caught off-guard during a cute moment as William helped his wife with her sweatshirt, when they visited Blachford Lake in Canada in 2011.

MORE: Royal teens! 11 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years

william-kate-india-20160a
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

A royal tour photographer captured William walking with his arms around Kate as they trekked up to Bhutan's Tiger Nest monastery in 2016.

william-kate-sweden
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

William affectionately placed his hand on his wife's back as they walked across ice to take part in Bandy hockey in Sweden in 2018. Kate was around six months pregnant with Prince Louis at the time.

william-kate-norway
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

The Duke lovingly put his arm around his pregnant wife during a walkabout in Norway in 2018.

william-kate-safari
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

The look of love! William and Kate were caught gazing into one another's eyes as they enjoyed a jeep safari around Kaziranga National Park in India in 2016.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...