8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

A look back at Princess Beatrice's star-studded engagement party

Ayda Field and James Blunt also made an appearance!

Prince William reveals surprising benefit to his poor eyesight
Sharnaz Shahid
princess beatrice buckingham palace
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were set to tie the knot on Friday. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the royal and her fiancé were forced to change their plans. Back in December, the happy couple threw quite the engagement party at Chiltern Firehouse in London. Guests including the bride-to-be's mother Sarah Ferguson and her sister Princess Eugenie were pictured making an entrance. Prince Andrew was noticeably missing from the party.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton arrived with her husband James Matthews. Pop star Ellie Goulding was also in attendance, as well as James Blunt and Ayda Field. Surprisingly, Hollywood star Robert De Niro was seen slipping out of the party. Beatrice announced her engagement to Edoardo in September 2019, after the property developer proposed in Italy with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness." They are yet to set a date for the wedding in 2020, but Beatrice's mother Sarah recently confirmed the nuptials would take place in Britain.

pippa middleton james matthews
Photo: © Getty Images
Pippa, who stunned in a dazzling dress, seen with husband James inside the back of a taxi.

ellie goulding beatrice engagement
Photo: © Getty Images
For the party, singer Ellie looked lovely in a black velvet dress, which she teamed with dangling earrings.

sarah ferguson beatrice engagement
Photo: © Getty Images
Although Beatrice's father wasn't there, her mother Sarah and sister Eugenie were.

alizee thevenet james middleton
James Middleton and his fiancee Alizee Thevenet also toasted the happy couple on the night. 

ayda field pink outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field looked pretty in pink. She has been a close friend of the Yorks, her daughter was also a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018.

james blunt beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wesley were pictured in a black cab last night after attending the party.

guy pelly beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
Elizabeth Wilson and Guy Pelly, who is a good friend of the royal family, appeared to be in great spirits on the night.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

