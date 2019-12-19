A look back at Princess Beatrice's star-studded engagement party

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were set to tie the knot on Friday. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the royal and her fiancé were forced to change their plans. Back in December, the happy couple threw quite the engagement party at Chiltern Firehouse in London. Guests including the bride-to-be's mother Sarah Ferguson and her sister Princess Eugenie were pictured making an entrance. Prince Andrew was noticeably missing from the party.
The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton arrived with her husband James Matthews. Pop star Ellie Goulding was also in attendance, as well as James Blunt and Ayda Field. Surprisingly, Hollywood star Robert De Niro was seen slipping out of the party. Beatrice announced her engagement to Edoardo in September 2019, after the property developer proposed in Italy with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness." They are yet to set a date for the wedding in 2020, but Beatrice's mother Sarah recently confirmed the nuptials would take place in Britain.