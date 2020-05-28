It's no secret that the royal family are a sporty bunch, with tennis and polo being some of their favourite hobbies. We've been lucky to witness some great moments during their royal engagements over the years, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry competing against each other in a relay race in 2017. The younger generation are already showing their love for the beautiful game too with Princess Charlotte pictured playing football in 2019. Ahead of the documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health on Thursday, click through the gallery for some great photos of the royals at play!
Lady Louise Windsor proved she was a natural at hockey in January 2020 as she accompanied her mother, the Countess of Wessex, to the training grounds of England Hockey in Bisham Abbey. The 16-year-old showcased her skills as she practiced hitting and passing the hockey puck with members of the women's team.