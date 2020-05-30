Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest royal tour moments in photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have accompanied them on a number of their royal tours around the globe. An eight-month-old George made his overseas debut on Prince William and Kate's visit to Australia and New Zealand in 2014. Three became four when Princess Charlotte made her first visit abroad at the age of 16 months to Canada in 2016 and there were plenty of adorable moments from that trip as the Cambridges joined military families at a children's party in Victoria.
George and Charlotte, then aged three and two respectively, also joined their parents on their royal tour of Germany and Poland in July 2017. There were plenty of scene stealing moments as Charlotte received her first posy and George couldn't contain his excitement as he got to sit in a helicopter before they departed from Hamburg airport.
William and Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis, who turned two in April 2020, is still to make his royal tour debut and we can't wait to see what the Cambridge trio get up to together on their next family trip.
Take a look at George and Charlotte's cutest royal tour moments.