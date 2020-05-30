﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest royal tour moments in photos

The Cambridge kids have been to Canada, Germany and Poland

What Michelle Dockery really thought of Kate Middleton's visit to Downton Abbey set
Danielle Stacey
george-helicopter-germany
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have accompanied them on a number of their royal tours around the globe. An eight-month-old George made his overseas debut on Prince William and Kate's visit to Australia and New Zealand in 2014. Three became four when Princess Charlotte made her first visit abroad at the age of 16 months to Canada in 2016 and there were plenty of adorable moments from that trip as the Cambridges joined military families at a children's party in Victoria.

George and Charlotte, then aged three and two respectively, also joined their parents on their royal tour of Germany and Poland in July 2017. There were plenty of scene stealing moments as Charlotte received her first posy and George couldn't contain his excitement as he got to sit in a helicopter before they departed from Hamburg airport.

William and Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis, who turned two in April 2020, is still to make his royal tour debut and we can't wait to see what the Cambridge trio get up to together on their next family trip.

Take a look at George and Charlotte's cutest royal tour moments.  

george-australia-arrival
Photo: © Getty Images
Cue the awws as a baby George made his royal tour debut in Australia in 2014. The tot was carried in mum Kate's arms as they stepped off the plane and the little Prince didn't seem to notice what all the fuss was about!

george-bilby-australia
Photo: © Getty Images
George looked pretty pleased as he was given a toy bilby during the family's trip to Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

cambridges-canada
Photo: © Getty Images
William and Kate returned to Canada in 2016 as a family of four, having visited the country for their first tour as newlyweds in 2011. The royal mum has been co-ordinating her family's outfits ever since.

charlotte-balloons
Photo: © Getty Images
There were so many sweet moments as the Cambridges joined military families at a children's party in Victoria. Charlotte immediately made a beeline for the balloon arch and even said what appeared to be her first words in public, as she delightfully exclaimed: "Pop!"

george-bubbles-canada
Photo: © Getty Images
One royal photographer captured this brilliant snap of George mesmerised by bubbles during the children's party. 

cambridges-canada-departure
Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte has become renowned for her cute royal wave and she's been practising it since her first royal tour. The little Princess waved goodbye to the crowds as the family got ready to return home to London.

george-charlotte-plane
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte looked delighted to have been given her first posy as the Cambridges arrived in Germany on the next leg of their trip.

charlotte-posy
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte looked delighted to have been given her first posy as the Cambridges arrived in Germany on the next leg of their trip.

charlotte-books-germany
Photo: © Getty Images
Dad William was on hand to help his daughter up the plane's steps as they departed from Hamburg, but Charlotte was determined to do her own way, as she clutched two books in her hands.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

