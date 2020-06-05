For most, a hug is a completely normal way to express affection, but not for royals when they're out and about on an official engagement. It's rare for a member of the Queen's family to embrace in public as they're technically working, but every now and then, the royals decide that rules are there to be broken. They know that actions speak louder than words and sometimes a warm embrace is the only way to effectively communicate how they are feeling, especially in times of sadness or celebration. During the coronavirus crisis in 2020, the Prince of Wales admitted he was missing seeing his family during lockdown, saying: "You really want to give people a hug."
Prince Harry is spotted hugging a girl during the presentation of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, in May 2019, making sure to hold tight to the colourfully decorated present that he had been given.