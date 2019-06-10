﻿
Prince William and Kate Middleton's romantic looks of love at Trooping the Colour

The Cambridges' loved-up appearance in 2019...

The hilarious balcony moment between Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cornwall revisited
Ainhoa Barcelona
kate-middleton-and-prince-william-laughing
Photo: © PA
The Queen is normally joined by the royal family to celebrate her official birthday, Trooping the Colour, on the second Saturday of June every year. However, this year's event is set to be a much more pared-down affair given the current climate. Her Majesty will watch a small, brief, military ceremony at Windsor Castle, where she has been isolating since March. The event, which is a highlight in the royal family's calendar, will be conducted in accordance with strict social distancing guidelines.

While the rest of the royal family are in lockdown in other parts of the UK, they will no doubt tune in to BBC One to watch the live coverage and support the monarch from afar. This time last year, the Cambridges made their debut as a family-of-five on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Let's take a look back at William and Kate's sweetest moments during their loved-up appearance...

Making a joint debut, the Cambridges were the definition of a perfect family, smiling and laughing as they watched the spectacular RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Royal watchers noted just how happy William and Kate, who have been married for nine years, looked, and how complete they were with their little ones in tow. It was a rare opportunity for fans to see all five Cambridges out and about, as the children make rare public appearances. Louis was in fact attending his very first Trooping the Colour at 14 months old. 

MORE: Royal girlfriends and children making their debut at Trooping the Colour - best photos

WATCH: See ALL of Kate Middleton's elegant Trooping the Colour outfits through the years

Kate bounced her baby boy in her arms, but it wasn't long before Louis wanted to be carried by daddy.

MORE: Prince William and Kate unveil never-before-seen room at Anmer Hall

The parents-of-three showed Louis his first flypast, pointing up to the sky as the planes and helicopters whizzed by.

Keep clicking for more photos!

Kate stroked her son's hair while he sucked his thumb.

The then 14-month-old kept his parents entertained on the palace balcony.

MORE: Who's who in Prince William and Kate's A-team? Meet their entourage

The Duchess bent down to chat to her elder children, Prince George, then five, and Princess Charlotte, then four, during the flypast.

Kate looked after George and Charlotte while William had his hands full with Louis.

The Cambridges had previously made an appearance as a family-of-five in May 2019 to attend the Chelsea Flower Show, where Kate had helped co-design the RHS Back to Nature garden. But before that, the family hadn't been seen in public together since Louis' christening in June 2018.

