The Queen is normally joined by the royal family to celebrate her official birthday, Trooping the Colour, on the second Saturday of June every year. However, this year's event is set to be a much more pared-down affair given the current climate. Her Majesty will watch a small, brief, military ceremony at Windsor Castle, where she has been isolating since March. The event, which is a highlight in the royal family's calendar, will be conducted in accordance with strict social distancing guidelines.
While the rest of the royal family are in lockdown in other parts of the UK, they will no doubt tune in to BBC One to watch the live coverage and support the monarch from afar. This time last year, the Cambridges made their debut as a family-of-five on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Let's take a look back at William and Kate's sweetest moments during their loved-up appearance...
Making a joint debut, the Cambridges were the definition of a perfect family, smiling and laughing as they watched the spectacular RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Royal watchers noted just how happy William and Kate, who have been married for nine years, looked, and how complete they were with their little ones in tow. It was a rare opportunity for fans to see all five Cambridges out and about, as the children make rare public appearances. Louis was in fact attending his very first Trooping the Colour at 14 months old.
MORE: Royal girlfriends and children making their debut at Trooping the Colour - best photos