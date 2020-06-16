﻿
19 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Living in lockdown: 19 times royals donned face masks for their engagements

The royals have been following government guidelines

sophie-wessex-in-face-mask
Photo: © PA
As lockdown measures begin to ease across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, face masks have become mandatory in certain countries. In the UK, the current guidelines state that people " must wear a face covering at all times on public transport or when attending a hospital as a visitor or outpatient". 

It adds: "If you can, you should also wear a face covering in other enclosed public spaces where social distancing isn't possible and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet. This is most relevant for short periods indoors in crowded areas."

This week, HELLO! launched our very own limited-edition face masks designed by Melissa Obadash, available in two colourways including our iconic bold red. All profits from this collaboration will be donated to WellChild, a national charity that counts Prince Harry as its patron and supports seriously ill children and their families. Find out more here.

Royals around the world have also been adhering to the guidelines and have been photographed wearing masks in public as they carry out socially distanced engagements or voluntary work. Take a look in our gallery…

The Countess of Wessex volunteering at the Mealforce Catering Kitchen, as part of their celebrations of the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

king-felipe-and-queen-letizia-minute-of-silence
Photo: © Getty Images
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain wearing masks during a round-table discussion at the Coslada Transport Centre in Madrid in June.

queen-mathilde-matching-her-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium wore a protective mask as she visited the Gediflora Chrysanthemum nursery in Oostnieuwkerke, Belgium, in May.

queen-mathilde-red-suit-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
And we love how her red face mask matched Mathilde's bold outfit!

princess eugenie and jack brooksbank face mask
Photo: © Twitter
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooskbank donned face masks as they dropped off care packages at a London hospital.

queen-maxima-in-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a white face covering with a printed coat to visit technology company Demcon in April.

monaco-royal-family-in-face-masks
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene, and his sister, Princess Stephanie, donned protective facemasks to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Casino palace in Monaco in June.

prince-albert-and-princess-charlene-in-face-masks
Photo: © Getty Images
The Monaco head of state contracted the virus back in March but made a quick recovery.

king-philippe-and-queen-mathilde-in-face-masks
Photo: © Getty Images
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde wore face coverings during a visit to the Royal Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium.

queen-letizia-dress-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
King Felipe and Queen Letizia stepped out wearing protective face masks to visit the Natural Sciences museum in Madrid in June.

king-philippe-wearing-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
King Philippe during his visit to a market in Wavre, Belgium on 10 June. For three days, cafes, bars and restaurants have been allowed to open and serve customers. The Belgian government asks all citizens to stay home and refrain from "non-essential inbound and outbound travel" to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

sophie-wessex-in-face-mask-outside
Photo: © Twitter
The Countess of Wessex left her Surrey home, Bagshot Park, to visit the Hope Hub, which works to prevent and end homelessness in Surrey Heath and surrounding areas. The outing was revealed by the Surrey Heath Council Twitter account, who shared several pictures of the secret visit in April.

MORE: Duchess of Cornwall finally reunited with grandchildren during lockdown

sophie-wessex-in-face-mask-inside
Photo: © Twitter
During the engagement, Sophie wore latex gloves and a mask to stay protected. She was also pictured alongside other people whilst maintaining a two metre safety distance.

queen-letizia-with-medics
Queen Letizia donned a matching uniform and face mask during a visit to a medical centre.

princess-eleonore-of-belgium-in-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and daughter Princess Éléonore of Belgium both donned face masks to hand out food packages at Kamiano, a restaurant in Brussels which helps the homeless.

queen-rania-face-mask
Photo: © Rex
Queen Rania of Jordan wore a face covering to meet with a group of employees and volunteers from the Royal Health Awareness Society (RHAS) and digital health platform Altibbi to learn about their roles in supporting national efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic in Jordan, in June.

queen-letizia-and-king-felipe-in-masks
Photo: © Getty Images
King Felipe and Queen Letizia observed social distancing rules as they visited Matadero cultural centre in Madrid in June.

queen-letizia-elbow-bump
Photo: © Getty Images
In May, King Felipe and Queen Letizia paid a visit to Madrid's wholesale Mercamadrid market.

queen-mathilde-wearing-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Mathilde wore a protective mask during her visit to the bakery and bike repair classes of the French Community Technical Institute in Tournai, Belgium on 12 June.

