Living in lockdown: 19 times royals donned face masks for their engagements

As lockdown measures begin to ease across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, face masks have become mandatory in certain countries. In the UK, the current guidelines state that people " must wear a face covering at all times on public transport or when attending a hospital as a visitor or outpatient".
It adds: "If you can, you should also wear a face covering in other enclosed public spaces where social distancing isn't possible and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet. This is most relevant for short periods indoors in crowded areas."
This week, HELLO! launched our very own limited-edition face masks designed by Melissa Obadash, available in two colourways including our iconic bold red. All profits from this collaboration will be donated to WellChild, a national charity that counts Prince Harry as its patron and supports seriously ill children and their families. Find out more here.
Royals around the world have also been adhering to the guidelines and have been photographed wearing masks in public as they carry out socially distanced engagements or voluntary work. Take a look in our gallery…
READ: You can now say hello to people with your very own HELLO! face mask
The Countess of Wessex volunteering at the Mealforce Catering Kitchen, as part of their celebrations of the 75th anniversary of VE Day.