It's nearly Father's Day for these royal dads

Duchess of Cornwall reveals joy at being reunited with grandchildren during lockdown
Sharnaz Shahid
Since Father's Day is just around the corner in the UK, some of our favourite royal dads are set to be treated to something special by their children this Sunday. Although some of these royal fathers won't be able to celebrate in person due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions, they will surely mark the day some way or another.

Here at HELLO!, we take a look back at some of the several cute bonding moments these royals have shared with their loved ones over the years – including the moment Prince William tenderly kissed Prince George on the head when they went to visit Princess Charlotte just moments after she was born...

The Duke of Cambridge

On the day of Princess Charlotte's arrival back in May 2015, doting dad Prince William was seen taking Prince George to the Lindo Wing to meet his sister for the first time. With flashing photographers stationed outside the hospital, William carried his eldest son in his arms and tenderly kissed his head as they walked up the iconic steps.

Prince Charles

In 2013, Prince Charles and his youngest son Prince Harry embraced one another when they greeted each other at the Chelsea Flower Show – very heartwarming!

Prince Philip

The Duke of Edinburgh rarely shows off his affectionate side, but back in 2017, the father-and-son duo pecked each other on the cheek when they attended the funeral of Patricia Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St Paul's Church.

Prince Daniel

The Swedish royal was seen gently kissing the head of his then one-year-old daughter Princess Estelle as she was being held by his wife Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden during the 2013 National Day Celebrations.

Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall's husband melted hearts after he was pictured kissing their eldest daughter Mia during the 2018 Celebrity Cup at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

Peter Phillips

The Queen's eldest grandchild planted a kiss on his youngest daughter Isla's cheek as they watched the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park back in 2014.

King Felipe of Spain

King Felipe of Spain looked delighted to be reunited with his wife Queen Letizia of Spain and their daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia when they greeted him at the end of the last day of the 37th Copa del Rey Mapfre sailing cup. Upon seeing them, the Spanish royal rushed to embrace his loved ones.

