Since Father's Day is just around the corner in the UK, some of our favourite royal dads are set to be treated to something special by their children this Sunday. Although some of these royal fathers won't be able to celebrate in person due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions, they will surely mark the day some way or another.
Here at HELLO!, we take a look back at some of the several cute bonding moments these royals have shared with their loved ones over the years – including the moment Prince William tenderly kissed Prince George on the head when they went to visit Princess Charlotte just moments after she was born...
The Duke of Cambridge
On the day of Princess Charlotte's arrival back in May 2015, doting dad Prince William was seen taking Prince George to the Lindo Wing to meet his sister for the first time. With flashing photographers stationed outside the hospital, William carried his eldest son in his arms and tenderly kissed his head as they walked up the iconic steps.