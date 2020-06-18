﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

8 of Lena Tindall’s cutest moments with royal cousins and family as she turns two

Lena is Mia Tindall's younger sister

1/9
Danielle Stacey
lena-christening
Photo: © Rex
1/9

Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest daughter, Lena, celebrates her second birthday on Thursday 18 June and HELLO! has taken a look back at some of the royal tot's cutest moments. Lena has only made a handful of public appearances since her birth in 2018, but she's often pictured with older sister Mia, six, and her cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips.

Former rugby player dad Mike also reveals sweet anecdotes about his daughters on Joe's House of Rugby podcast. During one hilarious moment on a recent episode, Lena could be heard giggling away in the background. Mike laughed and said to his co-host Alex Payne: "Sorry, Lena's just on fire at the moment, she's never quiet." 

Lena is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's seventh great-grandchild and is currently 20th in line to the throne behind Mia.

The royal tot's christening took place at St Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire in March 2019, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Queen in attendance. Mike was pictured kissing the top of his then ten-month-old daughter's head as the family left the service. 

lena-savannah-smile
Photo: © Rex
2/9

Lena already appears to have a close bond with her nine-year-old cousin Savannah Phillips, the daughter of Peter and Autumn. Savannah sweetly held Lena as she toddled along at the Festival of British Eventing in August 2019.

Loading the player...
3/9

lena-zara-kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Photographers captured this sweet moment of Zara kissing her baby girl at the Festival of British Eventing in August 2019.

lena-air
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Lena giggled as dad Mike threw her up in the air and caught her at the Festival in August 2019.

lena-savannah-isla
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Savannah and sister Isla, eight, doted on their baby cousin at the Festival, holding her hand as the trio walked along.

lena-savannah
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

At one point, Savannah picked up Lena, who seemed to be enthralled by a toy rainbow-coloured cake slice.

lena-mike
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Lena's already a daddy's girl as she sat happily on Mike's shoulders during a festival last summer.

lena-mia-mike
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Mike is pictured with his daughters, Mia and Lena, as they cheered on mum Zara at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials in September 2019.

