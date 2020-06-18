8 of Lena Tindall’s cutest moments with royal cousins and family as she turns two

Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest daughter, Lena, celebrates her second birthday on Thursday 18 June and HELLO! has taken a look back at some of the royal tot's cutest moments. Lena has only made a handful of public appearances since her birth in 2018, but she's often pictured with older sister Mia, six, and her cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips.
Former rugby player dad Mike also reveals sweet anecdotes about his daughters on Joe's House of Rugby podcast. During one hilarious moment on a recent episode, Lena could be heard giggling away in the background. Mike laughed and said to his co-host Alex Payne: "Sorry, Lena's just on fire at the moment, she's never quiet."
Lena is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's seventh great-grandchild and is currently 20th in line to the throne behind Mia.
READ: Royal kids' mischievous moments: Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and more sweet snaps
The royal tot's christening took place at St Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire in March 2019, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Queen in attendance. Mike was pictured kissing the top of his then ten-month-old daughter's head as the family left the service.