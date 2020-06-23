﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

12 photos that show Michael Middleton's incredibly close bond to Kate, Pippa and James

Happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge's father!

12 photos that show Michael Middleton's incredibly close bond to Kate, Pippa and James
You're reading

12 photos that show Michael Middleton's incredibly close bond to Kate, Pippa and James

1/12
Next

Duchess Camilla wows in elegant blazer and blouse for latest appearance
Danielle Stacey
kate-michael-childhood
Photo: © Custom
1/12

The Duchess of Cambridge's father Michael Middleton is celebrating his 71st birthday on Tuesday 23 June, so at HELLO! we thought we'd take a look at his sweetest moments with his three children, Kate, Pippa and James Middleton.

Flight dispatcher Michael met wife Carole while she was working as a flight attendant for British Airways. The pair celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday 21 June – which fell on the same day as Father's Day and their son-in-law Prince William's 38th birthday this year. The couple married in Buckinghamshire in 1980 and welcomed their first child Catherine in 1982, followed by Pippa in 1983 and youngest child and only son, James, in 1987.

Kate shared a sweet childhood snap with her father on Kensington Royal's social media accounts on Father's Day 2020. The future Duchess sits on Michael's lap with the pair both dressed in checked shirts and jeans.

MORE: Kate Middleton identical to Prince Louis in never-before-seen childhood photo

michael-kate-carole-passing-out-parade
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

Michael and Carole accompanied their daughter Kate as they proudly watched Prince William's passing out-parade as he graduated from Sandhurst military academy in December 2006.

MORE: New video inside Kate Middleton's childhood home featuring her family sends fans wild

michael-middleton-kate-pippa-jordan
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Ahead of Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in April 2011, the Middletons released a few family photos. Michael is pictured with his daughters Kate and Pippa in Jordan, where the family lived for around three years from 1984.

MORE: Inside Kate Middleton's childhood: Brownies, boarding school, growing up in Jordan and more

michael-middleton-kate-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Michael looked like the proudest father in the world when he walked his eldest daughter Kate down the aisle on her wedding day on 29 April 2011. The pair arrived to huge cheers from the crowds who had gathered outside Westminster Abbey in London to catch a glimpse of the royal bride.

MORE: James Middleton announces new venture in touching personal message 

michael-middleton-kate
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Photographers captured this sweet moment between the bride and groom and the father of the bride, as Michael gave Kate away at the altar on her wedding day.

MORE: 10 of the sweetest photos of royal fathers of the bride: from Kate Middleton's dad Michael to Prince Philip

middletons-goring-hotel
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

The Middletons stayed at the Goring Hotel on the night of the royal wedding and Michael happily waved to photographers as he and wife Carole and their youngest children, Pippa and James, left the luxury hotel.

MORE: When Kate Middleton and mum Carole prove they're mother-daughter goals! See the best photos

michael-middleton-pippa-diamond-jubilee
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

This sweet moment between Michael and middle child Pippa was captured at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations. The Middletons joined several members of the royal family aboard the Elizabethan, during the river pageant to celebrate the Queen's 60-year reign.

michael-pippa-james-diamond-jubilee
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

Michael, Pippa and James looked like they were enjoying themselves, as they grinned and waved during the Jubilee celebrations.

middletons-book-launch
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Michael and Carole turned out to support Pippa at the launch of her book Celebrate in 2012, along with their son James.

michael-pippa-buckingham-palace
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Michael and Pippa were spotted deep in conversation at the Coronation Festival Gala 2013 at Buckingham Palace. Father and daughter often attend Wimbledon together as well.

michael-middleton-pippa-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Another proud dad moment for Michael as he walked his youngest daughter Pippa down the aisle on her wedding day to hedge fund manager James Middleton in Bucklebury in May 2017.

MORE: The best photos from Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding

michael-james-sandringham
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Father and son looked dapper in suits as they joined the royals for a church service in Sandringham around Christmas time in 2017. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...