The Duchess of Cambridge's father Michael Middleton is celebrating his 71st birthday on Tuesday 23 June, so at HELLO! we thought we'd take a look at his sweetest moments with his three children, Kate, Pippa and James Middleton.
Flight dispatcher Michael met wife Carole while she was working as a flight attendant for British Airways. The pair celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday 21 June – which fell on the same day as Father's Day and their son-in-law Prince William's 38th birthday this year. The couple married in Buckinghamshire in 1980 and welcomed their first child Catherine in 1982, followed by Pippa in 1983 and youngest child and only son, James, in 1987.
Kate shared a sweet childhood snap with her father on Kensington Royal's social media accounts on Father's Day 2020. The future Duchess sits on Michael's lap with the pair both dressed in checked shirts and jeans.
