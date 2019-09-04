13 photos which prove Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have the closest bond

﻿
Sharnaz Shahid
Photo: © PA
1/13

Following Prince William's 38th birthday on Sunday, royal fans were treated to some amazing family portraits showing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis playing together. Over the years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have occasionally shared glimpses into their family lives – and their latest series of photos, which were taken by doting mum Kate, certainly melted hearts across the globe.

There's no denying that the royal siblings have also shared many a cute moment together at official royal engagements such as on the balcony at Trooping the Colour, family outings and royal tours. The trio clearly have the same close bond, just like their parents have with their own siblings. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at George, Charlotte and Louis' best moments together throughout the years.

Prince William's 38th birthday and Father's Day

For this double celebration, the royal family treated the world to three beautiful pictures of Prince William with Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte in their sprawling garden at the family's Anmer Hall residence on the Sandringham estate. Keeping up with tradition, Kate photographed her husband and children - and this image shows the royal youngsters playfully clamber on top of their father as he lay grinning on the ground.

2/13

WATCH: The sweet moment the royal children clapped for the health heroes

Clap for our Carers

George, Charlotte and Louis joined the nation as they clapped for NHS workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The footage, taken by their parents William and Kate outside, showed Princess Charlotte, four, and George, six, clap enthusiastically, while their then one-year-old brother Louis, stood in the middle of his older siblings.

Photo: © Getty Images
3/13

King Power Royal Charity Polo Day

Last year, the royals were out in full force to watch Prince William and Prince Harry participated in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy, which was held at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire. The heartwarming pictures saw Kate dote on little Louis as she sat down to enjoy a picnic with George and Charlotte.

Photo: © Getty Images
4/13

George and Charlotte also had a brilliant day playing football and croquet on the sidelines as their dad William played in a charity match with uncle Harry.

louis-george-charlotte-trooping
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

Trooping the Colour 2019

Ahead of his debut at Trooping the Colour last year, little Louis had been spotted with his two elder siblings earlier that day, peering out of a window to watch his parents and the rest of the royal family return to the palace following the carriage procession along the Mall.

Photo: © Getty Images
6/13

Maserati Charity Polo Match

Charlotte and George had the best day playing in the sun at the Maserati Charity Polo Match in June 2018. The royal youngsters were caught in this cute moment together, as they jumped off a wooden ledge. 

Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

Maserati Charity Polo Match

George played with a toy gun and handcuffs, as Charlotte, sitting on mum Kate's lap, looked on in amusement. 

Photo: © PA
8/13

Princess Charlotte's first day at school

In September 2019, Prince William and Kate released an official photo to mark their daughter Princess Charlotte's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. The young royal posed with her big brother Prince George at their home in London, Kensington Palace.

Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding

George and Charlotte had starring roles as page boy and bridesmaid at their auntie Pippa's wedding in Berkshire in May 2017. 

Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

Royal tour of Canada 2016

There were plenty of adorable moments as the Cambridges went on their first overseas tour as a foursome to Canada in 2016. During a children's party at Government House in Victoria, George and Charlotte had tonnes of fun playing with a bubble gun and balloon arches. 

Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

Warsaw's Chopin airport

On the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal tour of Germany and Poland in July 2017, the siblings stole the show before they'd even disembarked from the plane, by peeking out of the window. It marked the second overseas tour that Kate and William had taken George and Charlotte on, after travelling to Canada the year before. 

Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

Princess Charlotte's christening

George couldn't resist checking in on his baby sister in her vintage pram, as the Cambridges arrived for Charlotte's christening at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk in July 2015. The then two-year-old wore a near-identical outfit to the one his father Prince William donned to visit Prince Harry in hospital when he was born. The £85 embroidered shirt with red shorts by British designer Rachel Riley flew off the shelves. 

13/13

Princess Charlotte's birth

Back in 2015 proud brother George delicately kissed the head of his then 1-month old sister. The adorable pictures were snapped by keen photographer and mum, Kate.

Photo: Duchess of Cambridge

