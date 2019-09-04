13 photos which prove Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have the closest bond

Following Prince William's 38th birthday on Sunday, royal fans were treated to some amazing family portraits showing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis playing together. Over the years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have occasionally shared glimpses into their family lives – and their latest series of photos, which were taken by doting mum Kate, certainly melted hearts across the globe.
There's no denying that the royal siblings have also shared many a cute moment together at official royal engagements such as on the balcony at Trooping the Colour, family outings and royal tours. The trio clearly have the same close bond, just like their parents have with their own siblings. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at George, Charlotte and Louis' best moments together throughout the years.
Prince William's 38th birthday and Father's Day
For this double celebration, the royal family treated the world to three beautiful pictures of Prince William with Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte in their sprawling garden at the family's Anmer Hall residence on the Sandringham estate. Keeping up with tradition, Kate photographed her husband and children - and this image shows the royal youngsters playfully clamber on top of their father as he lay grinning on the ground.