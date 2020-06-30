﻿
13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

12 of Meghan Markle's sweetest photos with her royal in-laws

The former actress married Prince Harry in May 2018

1/13
Danielle Stacey
fab-four-foundation
Photo: © Getty Images
1/13

Meghan Markle joined the royal family when she married Prince Harry in May 2018 and in the lead-up to their wedding, we got to see plenty of lovely interactions with her new in-laws. The future Duchess of Sussex joined Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a forum for the Royal Foundation in February 2018 (above), which saw them dubbed the "Fab Four." Prior to that we had seen Meghan join the Firm at Sandringham for her first royal Christmas.

HELLO! takes a look at the Duchess of Sussex's best photos with her royal in-laws, including the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duchess of Cambridge.

meghan-charles-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
2/13

There wasn't a dry eye in the house as Prince Charles accompanied his daughter-in-law Meghan halfway down the aisle on her wedding day to Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018.

Loading the player...
3/13

WATCH: Meghan arrives in Cheshire to carry out first solo engagement with the Queen

meghan-charles-camilla-garden-party
Photo: © Getty Images
4/13

One of Harry and Meghan's first engagements as newlyweds was a Buckingham Palace garden party to mark Prince Charles' forthcoming 70th birthday in 2018. Meghan, Charles and Camilla couldn't contain their giggles as Harry was momentarily distracted by a bee during his speech.

meghan-queen-laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

The Duchess embarked on her first ever solo engagement with the Queen to Chester in June 2018. Meghan had her grandmother-in-law in fits of laughter as they watched a performance by local children during a day of engagements.

meghan-camilla-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
6/13

Meghan and Camilla enjoyed a day out at Royal Ascot in June 2018 and looked delighted to see one another as they arrived at the racecourse.

meghan-camilla-raf-100
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

Another sweet moment between Meghan and her stepmother-in-law as they chatted on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the flypast to mark the RAF centenary in July 2018.

meghan-kate-wimbledon-2018
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a girls' day out at Wimbledon in July 2018, as they watched the action from the Royal Box. Tennis fans Kate and Meghan were spotted laughing and smiling together.

meghan-princess-anne
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

Meghan sat next to Prince Harry's aunt Princess Anne at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October 2018. The pair were captured having a fun chat as they waited for the bride to arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

meghan-queen
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

The Sussexes then caught up with the Queen after Princess Eugenie's wedding ceremony outside the chapel. Days later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together as they embarked on their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

fab-four-christmas-2018
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

Harry and Meghan walked to church in Sandringham with William and Kate on Christmas morning in December 2018. The royal women chatted as they made their way to the service.

meghan-charles-commonwealth-day
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

This sweet moment between Meghan and her father-in-law Charles was captured at the Commonwealth Day service in March 2019. The pair had a good catch-up as they waited for the Queen to arrive. It was one of Meghan's last public engagements before she gave birth to baby Archie in May 2019.

meghan-kate-wimbledon-2019
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

The Duchess joined Kate at Wimbledon 2019, where the pair watched Meghan's BFF Serena Williams. It was one of her first public appearances after welcoming baby Archie.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

