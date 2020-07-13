The royal family are usually calm and collected when carrying out public engagements. They are, after all, in work mode and representing The Firm.
But sometimes the Queen and her relatives can't help feeling like they'd rather be somewhere else – which goes to show they really are like us and don't hesitate in wearing their heart on their sleeve.
Take a look at these amusing and entertaining snaps of the family over the years, starting with Her Majesty and her firstborn son Prince Charles…
The Prince of Wales
The Braemar Gathering is usually a highlight of the Queen's summer holiday. As chieftain of the Highland Games, the monarch always attends and it's one of the few times the public will see the Queen during her summer break in Scotland.
The family is usually pictured having a laugh, watching the annual tug-of-war and the sack race to name a few games, but it looks like Charles just wasn't feeling it that year.
