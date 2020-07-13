﻿
11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

10 funny photos of the royals looking like they'd rather be somewhere else

It's not all fun and games!

10 funny photos of the royals looking like they'd rather be somewhere else
You're reading

10 funny photos of the royals looking like they'd rather be somewhere else

1/11
Next

How Meghan Markle has made her temporary US base feel like home
Ainhoa Barcelona
the-queen-and-prince-charles
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

The royal family are usually calm and collected when carrying out public engagements. They are, after all, in work mode and representing The Firm.

But sometimes the Queen and her relatives can't help feeling like they'd rather be somewhere else – which goes to show they really are like us and don't hesitate in wearing their heart on their sleeve.

Take a look at these amusing and entertaining snaps of the family over the years, starting with Her Majesty and her firstborn son Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales

The Braemar Gathering is usually a highlight of the Queen's summer holiday. As chieftain of the Highland Games, the monarch always attends and it's one of the few times the public will see the Queen during her summer break in Scotland.

The family is usually pictured having a laugh, watching the annual tug-of-war and the sack race to name a few games, but it looks like Charles just wasn't feeling it that year.

MORE: When royals lose their temper in public – see the photos

Loading the player...
2/11

WATCH: Royal mishaps! Proof the Queen and her family are just like us

WATCH: Royal mishaps! Proof the Queen and her family are just like us

prince-george-trooping
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Prince George

The future King does love a flypast, but we get it, all the standing around and waiting can get a little tedious! Here George is pictured looking less than amused at Trooping the Colour.

MORE: The few times royals have cried in public caught on camera

princess-anne-tired
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Princess Anne

The Queen's only daughter didn't look too happy to be attending the Braemar Gathering that year.

Keep clicking for more photos!

the-queen-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

The Queen

It's no secret that Royal Ascot is one of Her Majesty's favourite events of the year. Her horses are usually guaranteed winners but she must have had a stroke of bad luck this year!

MORE: Did you spot Kate Middleton's accessory in this video call? The special meaning revealed

a-young-prince-charles
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

Prince Charles

It was a momentous occasion for the Queen when she was coronated in 1953, but we can see why the ceremony might not have been the most thrilling for a four-year-old Prince Charles!

prince-george-canada-tour
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Prince George

Royal tours sure are exciting, but they're also tiring for the little ones! Here a sleepy George looks ready for naptime.

princess-diana-sleeping
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Princess Diana

Speaking of naps, the Princess of Wales can be forgiven for nodding off at a gala recital at the Victoria and Albert Museum back in 1981.

Diana was actually a couple of months pregnant with Prince William at the time. The moment caught on camera earned her the nickname Sleeping Beauty.

princess-diana-state-banquet
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Princess Diana

It's not all glitz and glamour! A few years into her royal life, Diana couldn't help looking like she'd rather be somewhere else than attending a formal state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

prince-philip-resting
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Prince Philip

The Queen's husband shut his eyes momentarily during a visit to Port Talbot. Philip and the Queen were listening to a presentation on energy production during a tour of the new Baglan power station. Can't say we blame you Philip!

princess-diana-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Princess Diana

The races aren't for everyone. Here Diana is pictured looking a bit wistful while Princess Anne and Prince Philip chat in the background.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...