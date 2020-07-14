As lockdown measures begin to ease across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, face masks have become mandatory in certain countries. In England, wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets is set to become compulsory from 24 July.
Since mid-May, the public has been advised to wear a face covering in enclosed public spaces where social distancing isn't possible and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet. It also became mandatory to wear one on public transport in England from June.
HELLO! has launched our very own limited-edition face masks designed by Melissa Obadash, available in two colourways including our iconic bold red. All profits from this collaboration will be donated to WellChild, a national charity that counts Prince Harry as its patron and supports seriously ill children and their families. Find out more here.
Royals around the world have also been adhering to the guidelines and have been photographed wearing masks in public as they carry out socially distanced engagements or voluntary work. Take a look in our gallery…
READ: You can now say hello to people with your very own HELLO! face mask
The Duke of Cambridge (above) donned a face mask and protective coat as he heard about the Oxford Vaccine Group's vital work to fight the virus, during a visit to their facility in June.