23 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

22 times royals donned face masks for their public engagements

The royals have been following government guidelines

william-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
As lockdown measures begin to ease across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, face masks have become mandatory in certain countries. In England, wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets is set to become compulsory from 24 July.

Since mid-May, the public has been advised to wear a face covering in enclosed public spaces where social distancing isn't possible and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet. It also became mandatory to wear one on public transport in England from June.

Royals around the world have also been adhering to the guidelines and have been photographed wearing masks in public as they carry out socially distanced engagements or voluntary work. Take a look in our gallery…

The Duke of Cambridge (above) donned a face mask and protective coat as he heard about the Oxford Vaccine Group's vital work to fight the virus, during a visit to their facility in June.

harry-meghan-face-mask
Photo: © Custom
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured wearing face coverings as they helped to distribute meals to the vulnerable in West Hollywood in April, as part of the Project Angel Food charity.

Resident Dan Tyrell was shocked when he opened the door to royalty. "They were both nice and very down-to-earth people," he told WEHOville. "They had masks on, and they were dressed down in jeans, but very nice jeans. I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them. If they had given me the heads up, I would have worn my tiara," he joked.

WATCH: William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis clap for carers from their Norfolk home

sophie-wessex-in-face-mask
Photo: © PA
The Countess of Wessex volunteering at the Mealforce Catering Kitchen, as part of their celebrations of the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

empress-masako-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wore face masks as they arrived at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in June, to feed mulberry leaves to silkworms as an imperial tradition.

king-felipe-and-queen-letizia-minute-of-silence
Photo: © Getty Images
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain wearing masks during a round-table discussion at the Coslada Transport Centre in Madrid in June.

queen-mathilde-matching-her-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium wore a protective mask as she visited the Gediflora Chrysanthemum nursery in Oostnieuwkerke, Belgium, in May.

queen-mathilde-red-suit-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
And we love how her red face mask matched Mathilde's bold outfit!

princess eugenie and jack brooksbank face mask
Photo: © Twitter
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooskbank donned face masks as they dropped off care packages at a London hospital.

queen-maxima-in-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a white face covering with a printed coat to visit technology company Demcon in April.

monaco-royal-family-in-face-masks
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene, and his sister, Princess Stephanie, donned protective facemasks to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Casino palace in Monaco in June.

prince-albert-and-princess-charlene-in-face-masks
Photo: © Getty Images
The Monaco head of state contracted the virus back in March but made a quick recovery.

king-philippe-and-queen-mathilde-in-face-masks
Photo: © Getty Images
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde wore face coverings during a visit to the Royal Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium.

queen-letizia-dress-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
King Felipe and Queen Letizia stepped out wearing protective face masks to visit the Natural Sciences museum in Madrid in June.

king-philippe-wearing-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
King Philippe during his visit to a market in Wavre, Belgium on 10 June. For three days, cafes, bars and restaurants have been allowed to open and serve customers. The Belgian government asks all citizens to stay home and refrain from "non-essential inbound and outbound travel" to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

sophie-wessex-in-face-mask-outside
Photo: © Twitter
The Countess of Wessex left her Surrey home, Bagshot Park, to visit the Hope Hub, which works to prevent and end homelessness in Surrey Heath and surrounding areas. The outing was revealed by the Surrey Heath Council Twitter account, who shared several pictures of the secret visit in April.

sophie-wessex-in-face-mask-inside
Photo: © Twitter
During the engagement, Sophie wore latex gloves and a mask to stay protected. She was also pictured alongside other people whilst maintaining a two metre safety distance.

queen-letizia-with-medics
Queen Letizia donned a matching uniform and face mask during a visit to a medical centre.

princess-eleonore-of-belgium-in-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and daughter Princess Éléonore of Belgium both donned face masks to hand out food packages at Kamiano, a restaurant in Brussels which helps the homeless.

queen-rania-face-mask
Photo: © Rex
Queen Rania of Jordan wore a face covering to meet with a group of employees and volunteers from the Royal Health Awareness Society (RHAS) and digital health platform Altibbi to learn about their roles in supporting national efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic in Jordan, in June.

queen-letizia-and-king-felipe-in-masks
Photo: © Getty Images
King Felipe and Queen Letizia observed social distancing rules as they visited Matadero cultural centre in Madrid in June.

queen-letizia-elbow-bump
Photo: © Getty Images
In May, King Felipe and Queen Letizia paid a visit to Madrid's wholesale Mercamadrid market.

queen-mathilde-wearing-face-mask
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Mathilde wore a protective mask during her visit to the bakery and bike repair classes of the French Community Technical Institute in Tournai, Belgium on 12 June.

