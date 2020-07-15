Although everyone knows being a member of the royal family means serious business, every now and again, some of our favourite royals can lose their composure by bursting into fits of giggles! Some of the best photos are taken during these candid, more relaxed moments at engagements. Here at HELLO!, we've decided to round up the most heartwarming snaps…
The Queen
The Queen was most amused after hearing about an RAF gunner's very unusual lockdown exercise regime during a video call with the armed forces in July 2020. Her Majesty was all smiles as Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens told her how he has been pushing a Mini Cooper around an industrial estate in Peterborough.
He told the monarch: "I'm the pilot for the Jamaican bobsleigh team."
"Gosh!" she gasped, before giggling. "Sounds a very dangerous job."
Told he had resorted to "unorthodox" training methods when gyms closed down, he added: "I've been pushing a car up and down the street."
"Oh!" exclaimed the Queen, beginning to chuckle again. "Well I suppose that's one way to train."