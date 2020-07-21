25 of the most beautiful royal weddings of all time in pictures

From horse-drawn carriages to billowing wedding dresses, there have been some incredible royal wedding celebrations around the world. Last week, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi surprised royal fans after they announced their secret wedding during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at their special day and relive some of the other glorious royal nuptials which have taken place throughout history...
READ: Royal wedding photographer breaks silence after capturing Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's big day
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 2020
Although restrictions in the UK have slowly been eased, the royal couple were forced to scrap plans for a large guestlist. However, they managed to pull off their big day in absolute style! The couple tied the knot inside the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor on Friday. For the small ceremony, they were joined by their immediate family including Beatrice's grandparents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.
MORE: Why Princess Beatrice's wedding ring is a departure from royal tradition
Buckingham Palace confirmed the intimate wedding had taken place, saying in a statement: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."
From the Queen and Prince Philip's nuptials right through to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's special moment, let's take a trip down memory lane to see the best royal weddings of all time…