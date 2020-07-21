﻿
25 of the most beautiful royal weddings of all time in pictures

25 of the most beautiful royal weddings of all time in pictures
25 of the most beautiful royal weddings of all time in pictures

Another secret royal wedding took place after Princess Beatrice's big day
From horse-drawn carriages to billowing wedding dresses, there have been some incredible royal wedding celebrations around the world. Last week, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi surprised royal fans after they announced their secret wedding during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at their special day and relive some of the other glorious royal nuptials which have taken place throughout history...

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 2020

Although restrictions in the UK have slowly been eased, the royal couple were forced to scrap plans for a large guestlist. However, they managed to pull off their big day in absolute style! The couple tied the knot inside the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor on Friday. For the small ceremony, they were joined by their immediate family including Beatrice's grandparents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the intimate wedding had taken place, saying in a statement: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

From the Queen and Prince Philip's nuptials right through to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's special moment, let's take a trip down memory lane to see the best royal weddings of all time…

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, 2018

Royal bride Princess Eugenie and her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank said their vows in front of a star-studded congregation of 800 people in October 2018. After their lavish royal wedding ceremony, they newlyweds shared a kiss on the West Steps of St George's Chapel after they waved at well-wishers who gathered outside the church.

Members of the royal family were out in full force for the big day, as were the couple's celebrity friends including Kate Moss,Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Robbie Williams and James Blunt to name a few.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May 2018 in what was dubbed the 'wedding of the year'. Royal fans will remember a slightly nervous Harry arriving at St George's Chapel in Windsor with his brother Prince William, both looking resplendent in military uniform. Harry's nerves dissipated as soon as he saw his beautiful bride Meghan arrive at the church, with her adorable bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The former actress stunned in a Givenchy gown, and a breathtakingly long veil, and looked completely serene and composed as she walked down the first part of the aisle alone, later joined by her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, 2011

Just like most royals, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge followed in tradition and married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April. Their big day was a huge affair, with around 1,900 guests invited to the religious ceremony and some 600 people then invited to a luncheon at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen. Around 300 of William and Kate's closest friends and family members had the privilege of staying for the evening dinner.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, 2011

On December 21, 2010, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara and Mike Tindall, English rugby player, announced that they were engaged to be married. They tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Scotland on 30 July, 2011 – three months after Prince William and Kate's royal wedding. The 45-minute Church of Scotland ceremony featured readings, musical interludes and hymns before it ended with the signing of the register. It was presided over by Reverend Neil Gardner in the same place where the Queen worships when she's in residence at Holyroodhouse. Around 450 guests – including big names from the world of sport - watched the couple exchange vows.

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, 1999

The Queen's son and public relations consultant Sophie Rhys-Jones, now known as Sophie, Countess of Wessex, married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 June, 1999. The couple are now parents to two children: James, Viscount Severn, born in 2007, and Lady Louise Windsor, born in 2003. 

Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, 1981

Though their marriage sadly ended in divorce in 1996, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding in 1981 was like something out of a fairy tale. Diana was just 20 at the time, and the first British citizen to marry an heir to the British throne in 300 years. The pair tied the knot at St. Paul's Cathedral with heads of state all over the world in attendance, and the Princess wore a silk taffeta gown with a stunning 25-foot train. They celebrated their day with 27 wedding cakes, with the official cake standing over five-feet tall and topped off with roses, lilies of the valley and orchids.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 1986

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson may have divorced in 1996, but their famously close friendship following their split has meant their marriage didn't end on a sad note. The pair, parents to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, tied the knot on 23 July, 1986 at Westminster Abbey, after initially meeting as childhood playmates and later becoming reacquainted at a Royal Ascot party. For the special day, Sarah wore a stunning Lindka Cierach embroidered ivory silk gown while carrying a cascading bouquet of gardenias, cream lilies, yellow roses, lilies of the valley and a sprig of myrtle.

King Felipe and Letizia Rocasolano, 2004

On 22 May, 2004, the Spanish prince wed his blushing bride in a beautiful wedding ceremony held in Madrid's Almudena Cathedral, making Letizia a Princess – and then, a decade later, when Felipe ascended the throne, a Queen. The ceremony was watched by 25 million people in Spain alone, with many more tuning in to view the nuptials from overseas.

Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill, 2013

On 8 June, 2013, Princess Madeleine of Sweden married her prince charming during a romantic ceremony at the Royal Palace chapel in Stockholm. The country watched live on television as King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia's youngest child started her happily ever after with her new husband.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, 2005

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall tied the knot on April 9, 2005. The royals gathered at Windsor to celebrate the wedding. As crowds lined the streets, Prince Charles and Camilla married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire. The wedding date had been set for April 8, 2005 but had to be postponed by a day, so that the Prince of Wales could represent The Queen at the funeral of Pope John Paul II.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, 2008

Queen Elizabeth's grandson married Canadian-born Autumn at St George's on 17 May, 2008. As many royal newlyweds have done, Princess Anne's son and his new wife left the church service together in an open topped carriage.

Prince Albert and Charlene Wittstock, 2011

The royals married in a civil ceremony on 1 July 2011 and the following day they said "I do" for a second time in a religious wedding. They tied the knot in the Throne Room of the royal palace, with Charlene looking princess-perfect in a beautifully cut sky-blue suit that oozed understated glamour. On 2 July, Charlene stepped out in a silk Giorgio Armani bridal gown in the Cour d'Honneur. There was a 3,500-strong congregation; plus 800 more celebrities and dignitaries who had been invited to witness the spectacular day.

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo, 2015

The couple toasted their union with two wedding. Their religious wedding ceremony in the family-owned Borromean Islands was held on 1 August, 2015, and just a few days earlier they said "I do" in a civil ceremony in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Guests at the second ceremony included Princess Caroline, Princess Stephanie and Caroline's children Andrea and Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra. They enjoyed a sit-down dinner at the reception, followed by a night of dancing and toasting to the newlyweds.

Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Kristina Hellqvist, 2015

This royal couple exchanged wedding vows at the royal chapel in Stockholm on 13 June, 2015. Joined by family, friends and a host of royal guests from around the world, they celebrated their nuptials with a carriage ride through the streets of the capital and a lavish reception, complete with dinner and dancing that continued long into the night.

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, 1973

On 14 November, the happy couple were pronounced husband and wife in Westminster Abbey - the historical London landmark which 26 years earlier had seen the nuptials of the bride's mother and father. The ceremony was watched by an estimated 500 million television viewers around the world. And on the streets of London, crowds of people lined the streets to share in the big day, which had been declared a national holiday.

Princess Caroline and Philippe Junot, 1978

Princess Caroline wed first husband, financier Philippe Junot, on 28 June, 1978, in Monte Carlo. They divorced in October 1980. She then married Italian heir Stefano Casiraghi, in December 1983. Unfortunately, Stefano, who is father of Princess Caroline's three oldest children, Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre Casiraghi, died in a boating accident in 1990. The royal tied the knot to current husband Prince Ernst August of Hanover, Duke of Brunswick, in 1999.

King Willem-Alexander and Máxima Zorreguieta Cerruti, 2002

The royal couple made their commitment to one another official on 2 February, 2002. The bride wore a beautiful gown by Valentino, while the then-Prince wore the full Captain in the Royal Netherlands Navy uniform. The newlyweds made their way out of the church and was greeted by an arch of swords held by Officers of the Royal Netherlands Navy. In total 1,900 military personnel took part in the ceremony.

Prince Guillaume and Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy, 2012

The Grand Duke of Luxembourg and his sweetheart Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy tied the knot during a beautiful ceremony at the Our Lady of Luxembourg Cathedral on 20 October, 2012. A day earlier, the couple held a low-key civil ceremony at the Luxembourg City Town Hall.

Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit, 2001

Crown Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit were pronounced husband and wife on 25 August. The streets had been lavishly decorated for the nuptials, with red, blue and white flowers, and hundreds of banners fluttered in the breeze. Scores of Norwegian flags were carried by ordinary well-wishers who came in their thousands to cheer their future monarch and his soon-to-be wife along.

Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo, 2013

Andrea officially wed his longtime love Tatiana Santo Domingo, heiress to a billionaire Colombian brewing family, on 31 August, 2013. The couple were surrounded by close family and friends as they exchanged their vows in the grounds of the Prince's Palace. Following the ceremony, Andrea and Tatiana were joined by their 400 guests for an al fresco lunch next to the pool.

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1960

The Queen's sister Princess Margaret was married to the British photographer from 1960 to 1978. Upon marriage, Antony he was given the title, Earl of Snowdon. The couple's engagement was announced in 1960, with the wedding taking place on 6 May. Lord Snowdon and the Princess honeymooned in the Caribbean, after which they settled at Kensington Palace.

The Queen and Prince Philip, 1947

The then-Princess Elizabeth wed Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on 20 November, 1947. The bride was given away by her father, King George VI, and had eight bridesmaids. They included her younger sister, Princess Margaret, Princess Alexandra of Kent, Lady Mary Cambridge, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, Lady Caroline Montagu-Douglas-Scott, Pamela Mountbatten, Margaret Elphinstone and Diana Bowes-Lyon. Speaking about the historic event, Pamela told The Telegraph: "Princess Elizabeth with her marvellous complexion and Prince Philip such a devastatingly handsome naval officer. He looked tender, she was adoring. They really were a dream couple."

King Philippe and Mathilde d'Udekem d'Acoz, 1999

The couple tied the knot on 4 December, 1999, when Mathilde became Princess Mathilde, Duchess of Brabant and also the first Belgian-born future queen consort. With royals and dignitaries from around the world invited to the ceremony, held at the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula in Brussels, the occasion was the quintessential winter wedding, with the page boys and flowergirls dressed in festive red velvet ensembles.

King Juan Carlos and Sofía of Greece and Denmark, 1962

In May 1962, Juan Carlos married Princess Sofia of Greece and Denmark, who would later become his Queen consort, in a stunning ceremony in Athens at the Church of Saint Dennis.

