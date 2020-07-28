The Duchess spoke to Lyndsey Dearlove, 39, and Patrick Ryan, 56, from the charity Hestia, who told the royal how the initiative is helping those who have been affected by domestic violence, especially during the lockdown period.
Hestia CEO Ryan said: "One of the things is that we have begun to talk more about domestic abuse as we've seen the calls rise so significantly during the pandemic. Providing additional refuge spaces and helping more in safe spaces like here in Boots has been so important. It's now a public conversation rather than a private humiliation."
Lyndsey told Camilla: "It's the pharmacists who have supported this to offer the safe spaces that are so vital."
The Duchess, who recently became patron of domestic abuse charity SafeLives, said: "Thank you so much for all the work you do. It's so important to have your help and we definitely have to talk about [domestic violence] more. We must break the shroud of silence."