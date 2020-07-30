﻿
Canadian designers share how the Royal Family has elevated their brands

By Heather Cichowski

By Heather Cichowski

The Royal Family loves Canada, and members like Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate have shown strong support for Canadian designers over the years. They have helped highlight incredible, creative talent in our wonderful nation and given designers international exposure. And their outings have led to some unforgettable fashion moments.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see royals supporting Canadian fashion designers and the impact it has had on local talent.

Photos: © Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images, Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation, Samir Hussein/WireImage

Suetables

"We were SO excited when we first spotted Meghan Markle wearing our Vanessa and Shirley Zodiac necklaces at a community centre in Windsor," explained Suetables owner and designer, Sue Henderson.

"This sighting came just after a big investment in our jewelry line and a new flagship store on Yonge Street in Toronto. So we felt a mix of relief (for the sales we hoped would follow) and excitement. We had no idea how this would play out on the international stage. Dozens of international articles followed in many different languages and the phone began ringing with requests for interviews from publications and news outlets that had never initially heard of us.

"We love that she first wore them on a visit with children as her necklaces are a touching tribute to Prince Harry (Virgo) and Baby Archie (Taurus)."

"We knew Meghan Markle had received our zodiac necklaces from a friend who shopped in our Montreal store. We had no idea if she would wear them in public or if we would ever see a photo.

"We scrolled through photos of Meghan Markle daily on social media – hoping to catch a glimpse of our necklaces. There was a real build-up of excitement over many weeks," she continued. "Meghan Markle put us on the international stage for many months and she has worn the necklaces a number of times," said Sue. (The duchess is pictured here in Suetables at the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver.)

"We used to ship mostly in Canada. Now, we have a new set of international customers and we ship worldwide."

Photo: © Facebook/Downtown Eastside Women's Centre

"During the darkest days of COVID-19 in April, Meghan wore the necklaces again on an interview with Good Morning America to talk about her new Disney documentary, Elephant. This lifted our brand during a time all three shops were mandated to be closed.

"It was a scary time and the orders that followed raised our sales and, more importantly, our collective spirits. I can’t put into words how grateful we are," Sue told HELLO! Canada. "Meghan can wear any brand in the world. Yet, she chooses to celebrate smaller designers many of whom are Canadian.

"In our case, we are a smaller affordable brand - with only three shops in Canada. This is not a case of a large marketing budget or celebrity connections as one might expect. It says a lot about who she is as a person, and we couldn’t be happier to be one of the Canadian brands she supports."

Photo: © Suetables

Ecksand

"When we first saw that Meghan Markle was wearing Ecksand jewelry it was a great moment of pride," said Erica Bianchini, co-founder and creative director of Ecksand.

"Meghan means so much to our brand because of her own commitment and support of sustainable brands.

"Not only is she one of the most followed personalities around the planet, but she believes in making ethical and responsible choices for fashion and accessories. So this was the ultimate seal of approval for us, as sustainability is at the heart of our company!”

"We knew Meghan was interested in Ecksand because of pieces she had ordered. We didn’t know if she would be seen publicly wearing them, and of course we couldn't ask! So seeing her with Ecksand pieces on was such a nice, unexpected moment. Having Meghan wear Ecksand pieces meant instant visibility across the world," Erica continued.

"For a boutique, independent Canadian brand, this was a unique opportunity to have our brand become visible globally! This translated into sales with clients from around the world, and most who tell us what they like about our company is our commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability. They found us through Meghan Markle and love what we stand for. ”

Photo: © Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

"Of course there was a spin put on everything and when Meghan wore our stackable Ecksand Showcase rings [while pregnant with Archie while in Sydney for the Invictus Games in 2018] media tried to guess the birth month of Meghan’s baby based on the stones she picked!

"What I like about that story is that it conveyed the special meaning jewelry can have — more than just something pretty to wear, the pieces tell a story!"

Erica said, "This is obviously something the Royal Family has demonstrated for a long time.

"When Queen Elizabeth chooses a certain piece to wear — like the emerald green brooch she wore when she addressed the nation at the start of the COVID pandemic — she sends a message about hope and optimism. Jewelry is about beautiful traditions that conveys emotions and storytelling.”

Photo: © Ecksand

Roots

"In 1998 we had the opportunity to present Roots Olympic team jackets and newsboy caps to Prince Charles, Harry, and William," recalled, Michael Budman and Don Green, founders of Roots.

"The scene was wild; press from around the world and adoring crowds welcomed the family at one of their first public appearances since the tragic death of Princess Diana.

They continued, "The boys and their father were really excited to receive the gifts and immediately put them on and posed for the throngs of reporters.

"The Roots newsboy cap became a huge hit and the Olympic Award Jacket, made at the Toronto Roots Leather Factory, put our company on the world stage.

"We are proud to have designed and produced items for the COC that became an iconic part of Canadian fashion history."

Photo: © Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Mackage

“We are proud to be a Canadian brand and love that we have grown through word of mouth. Fundamentally, our consumers come back to us for the craftsmanship and the quality of our product. Meghan Markle is an example of that," said Mackage Co-Chief Creative Officer Eran Elfassy to HELLO! Canada.

"It was a delightful surprise to see her support us the way that she did and was a very proud moment for our brand.”

Co-Chief Creative Officer Elisa Dahan, continued, “Our classic leather moto has always been a staple for us, but when Meghan wore the BAYA she took it to the next level. The moment Meghan wore our classic leather moto in Bordeaux in September 2017 [to the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games Toronto, pictured] it sold out within 24 hours and then before we knew it all colorways were sold out as well.

"There is no denying the fact that the impact of this moment was incredible – she put our brand on display for the world to see.

"Meghan has had a long-standing relationship with us and it was special to see the world turn to learn about us and our brand."

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

"Seeing Meghan wearing Mackage to her official royal outings [in Northern Ireland in March 2018, pictured here] was an honour," elaborated Eran.

"She has very high standards and she knows that we always deliver on those – it’s incredibly important to us."

Elisa added, "It was a true stand-out fashion moment and it was made all the more special because she chose to wear the MAI which is one of our signature and most versatile styles."

Photo: © Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

Elisa continued, "One of our proudest moments occurred when Meghan Markle chose to wear our timeless double-breasted ELODIE on the first official joint outing with Harry after their engagement was announced [pictured]."

"It was truly unexpected and amazing to see her choose it for this momentous occasion. She had previously worn it more casually while travelling and this showed how confident it made her feel which is one of the pillars of our brand.”

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

SENTALER

"It has been an honour to have some of the world’s most influential women appear in my designs. One of the days I will never forget was the day that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, appeared in the SENTALER Signature Wrap Coat with Ribbed Sleeves in Gull Grey, while on the Royal Tour of Canada in 2016," said Bojana Sentaler, president and creative director, SENTALER.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

It was very rewarding for me as a designer that she chose to wear that particular coat, which has the recognized SENTALER trademark, the ribbed sleeve," Bojana stated. "Kate's style is very elegant and classy and she wore the coat so gracefully."

Photo: © SENTALER

Vargas Goteo

I knew Meghan was/is a fan of companies with social and ethical practices and missions, but as to how she was introduced to Vargas Goteo, I never pushed to find out due to her status and privacy," explained Vargas Goteo designer Alex Prijic Smith.

"What I do know is I was completely shocked, waking up to a slew of missed calls, online messages, and seeing her on her first public outing after the South Africa tour wearing the Manta Kiss and Bow Knot rings [to Windsor Castle in October 2019, pictured]!"

"Meghan being an advocate of responsible practices and backstories, while having beautiful and classic style, prompted the press to learn more about the brand, so in turn we were introduced to a huge audience with the mission at the forefront, rather than a trend," elaborated Alex.

"Covering the mission of the work surely opened eyes and hearts to a lesser known brand, and for that I can't express my gratitude enough.

"Just as soon as someone in the spotlight wears or mentions a brand, there's another...so knowing that people learned about the work rather than simply being exposed to it as a one-off is wonderful.

"We were able to make wonderful donations for Christmas time from the orders to the conservation organizations we work with, exactly the impact we strive for."

Photo: © JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"Meghan is a Vargas girl, radiating positivity, has effortless grace and beauty, and who deeply cares (as do Harry & William) about the role we play in contributing to the betterment of the world around us, and the impact we have.

"It’s the best feeling to know there’s an appreciation for the designs, for the work we do in the workshop, and the lasting effect every piece has in the bigger picture.

Alex went on, "There's an overall awareness that has increased regarding wildlife and conservation, and hopefully will develop into gratitude and an understanding that it's up to us to do our part to allow our world to thrive.

"Conservation organizations that rely on eco-tourism have taken a massive hit during these past few months due to cessation of travel, and have a long road ahead with tourism being close to none.

"Vargas Goteo has always been about a way to give back, and any exposure or media coverage is the best way to get people on board and help us continue to help with these causes, while finding that perfect little something to wear or gift."

Photos: © Vargas Goteo

Greta Constantine

"We have been fortunate to dress so many women that inspire both us and our communities. The Duchess of Sussex, with her commitment to philanthropy, advocacy, and charity, is certainly one of the individuals," stated Kirk Pickersgill, co-founder of Greta Constantine.

"Seeing her in our teal Kace skirt while in Belfast [in March 2018, pictured] was a truly powerful image-- a woman of colour and soon to be member of the Royal Family, wearing a garment by a proudly black-owned business.

"The outpouring that followed with unending media requests and emails and messages from individuals across the globe seeking to purchase the skirt was unlike anything we had experienced before."

He continued, "To this day, we still receive inquiries for the Kace skirt, a testament to the Duchess' ability to excite and inspire women everywhere."

Photo: © Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Maison Birks

"Birks has a long standing history with the Royals. Birks received the Royal Warrant of Appointment for supplying jewellery to British Royalty in 1934.

In 1950, Birks gifted Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II a salver tray," explained Katie Reusch, Birks spokesperson.

"More recently, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been spotted many times wearing Birks jewellery [pictured here at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020].

Meghan discovered Birks when she was living in Toronto, and she has been wearing the brand ever since."

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"We have found that fashion trends are often tied to the world of celebrity. When Harry gave Meghan a three-stone engagement ring, it ignited interest in that style.

"When Meghan wore the Birks Yellow Gold and Opal Earrings during her and Prince Harry's engagement announcement, the style skyrocketed in popularity," Katie revealed.

The Birks Snowflake Snowstorm Diamond Earrings are also a favourite of The Duchess of Sussex and were worn at various engagements over the last year including her final Royal Appearance [pictured previous page]. These are now one of Birks most recognizable pieces."

"At Birks, our Canadian Heritage has been at the forefront of so much that we do, including our designs. We are proud to see our jewellery being worn around the world," finished Katie.

Photo: © Courtesy of Maison Birks

SOIA & KYO

"I am always in awe when I see inspiring empowered women wear my designs," explained Ilan Elfassy, founder and creative director of SOIA & KYO.

"I was moved when Meghan attended our very first fashion show before she was a royal and I am still touched to this very day that she continues to wear SOIA & KYO." The duchess is pictured in the Canadian label during a visit to the Royal Variety Charity's Brinsworth House on Dec. 18, 2018.

"To be Canadian and see Canadian fashion recognized is everything. To be a part of such an incredible country, to be a part of its fashion industry and to have the world recognize that… Nothing better. Proud to be Canadian."

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

