Happy anniversary Zara and Mike Tindall!

The Queen's granddaughter married the rugby player in 2011

Happy anniversary Zara and Mike Tindall!
Happy anniversary Zara and Mike Tindall!

Congratulations to Zara and Mike Tindall, who are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple married on 30 July 2011 in a beautiful summer service at Canonsgate Kirk, Edinburgh, just three months after the high-profile nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Mike and Zara are easily becoming one of our favourite royal couples, thanks to their many displays of public affection.

To celebrate their anniversary, we've taken a look back at some of their sweetest moments together. Keep scrolling for more…

READ: Mike Tindall tells story of meeting the royals ahead of wedding with Zara

The Queen's eldest granddaughter and the former rugby player were captured gazing lovingly at one another as they attended Cheltenham Festival in March 2020. The pair are regulars at the meet and Zara is a director at the racecourse.

Zara and Mike, who are parents to daughters Mia and Lena, shared a kiss on the golf course as they took part in a tournament in May 2019.

MORE: Zara Tindall's boldest royal fashion moments – from bold mini dresses to statement hats

Zara and Mike, who met at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, are often spotted enjoying family walks with their daughters, Mia and Lena. The couple's relationship blossomed when they returned to the UK, with Zara inviting the then Gloucester player to join her at the North Cotswold Ball, before things reached "the next level".

MORE: Mike Tindall reveals who's 'the boss' in his and Zara's relationship

Zara and Mike posed for this official photo, taken outside their home in Gloucestershire on 21 December 2010, after Buckingham Palace confirmed their engagement. Mike shocked Zara with a proposal after seven years of dating. The couple were sat on their sofa, watching a film when Mike popped the question, just a few days before Christmas in 2010. The announcement came a month after her cousin Prince William revealed his engagement to university sweetheart Kate Middleton.

MORE: Why Zara and Mike Tindall once shunned the Royal Box at Wimbledon

How beautiful is this photo? Shortly after exchanging vows, the couple posed for a series of stunning wedding snaps. Zara looked gorgeous in an ivory silk and satin Stewart Parvin gown, which she accessorised with her new wedding band and her custom-designed diamond and platinum engagement ring surrounded by pave-set stones. Zara also wore the Greek Key diamond tiara given to her by her mother, Princess Anne.

MORE: See the adorable never-before-seen picture of the Queen casually posing with Zara Tindall on her wedding day

Taking a break from her equestrian duties, Zara flexed her muscles to pick her husband up as they enjoyed a warm embrace away from the crowds.

Mike is always there to support his equestrian, and Olympic-winning, wife. Zara appears thrilled to have him by her side as she competes, pulling him in for a sweet hug.

Zara plants a loving kiss on Mike's cheek as they watch winning horse Frankel enter the winners' enclosure at the QIPCO British Champions Day meet at Ascot Racecourse on 20 October, 2012.

Zara and Mike prove their love isn't just for the cameras as they're caught with their arms wrapped around each other during a private moment.

A cheeky display of affection from Zara, who gets lost in the moment and pinches Mike's bum while enjoying a smooch at day 3 of The Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on 5 August, 2018.

Mike is caught affectionately kissing Zara's shoulder during a time-out from watching cousin Prince Harry compete in the Bernard Weatherill Cup charity polo match at Beaufort Polo Club on 19 June, 2011.

Zara is equally as supportive of Mike and his charitable involvements, cheering him on at the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall 3rd Annual Celebrity Golf Classic at the Grove Hotel in Hertford on 8 May, 2015. The couple look adorable here, with Zara affectionately nuzzling into Mike's shoulder as they watch the action on the green.

