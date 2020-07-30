Congratulations to Zara and Mike Tindall, who are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary on Thursday. The couple married on 30 July 2011 in a beautiful summer service at Canonsgate Kirk, Edinburgh, just three months after the high-profile nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Mike and Zara are easily becoming one of our favourite royal couples, thanks to their many displays of public affection.
To celebrate their anniversary, we've taken a look back at some of their sweetest moments together. Keep scrolling for more…
READ: Mike Tindall tells story of meeting the royals ahead of wedding with Zara
The Queen's eldest granddaughter and the former rugby player were captured gazing lovingly at one another as they attended Cheltenham Festival in March 2020. The pair are regulars at the meet and Zara is a director at the racecourse.