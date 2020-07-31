10 stunning photos of the royals at the beach

The coronavirus pandemic may have put some of our travel plans on hold this summer, but the staycation has made a comeback this year.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently took their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a trip to the Isles of Scilly, according to reports, and were spotted cycling in Tresco. The Cornish island features some of the UK's most unspoilt sandy beaches and clear azure waters, so it’s no wonder William and Kate wanted to holiday there.
As the warmer weather continues in the UK, we've taken a look back at some of our favourite photos of the royals on the beach over the years, from the British seaside to faraway shores.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a mini tour of Cornwall in 2016 and met the The Wave Project on Towan Beach. The couple spent a romantic evening at the picturesque Restormel Manor, a 500-year-old historic house in Lostwithiel, during their trip.