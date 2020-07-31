10 stunning photos of the royals at the beach

﻿
Danielle Stacey
kate-william-beach
Photo: © Getty Images
The coronavirus pandemic may have put some of our travel plans on hold this summer, but the staycation has made a comeback this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently took their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a trip to the Isles of Scilly, according to reports, and were spotted cycling in Tresco. The Cornish island features some of the UK's most unspoilt sandy beaches and clear azure waters, so it’s no wonder William and Kate wanted to holiday there.

As the warmer weather continues in the UK, we've taken a look back at some of our favourite photos of the royals on the beach over the years, from the British seaside to faraway shores.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a mini tour of Cornwall in 2016 and met the The Wave Project on Towan Beach. The couple spent a romantic evening at the picturesque Restormel Manor, a 500-year-old historic house in Lostwithiel, during their trip. 

harry-meghan-beach
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their shoes to enjoy a yoga session on Australia's Bondi Beach during their royal tour in October 2018. Harry and Meghan announced at the beginning of their overseas visit that they were expecting their first child. 

diana-beach
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana looked effortlessly stylish in a leopard print beach dress as she and her sons Prince William (pictured) and Prince Harry enjoyed a holiday on Necker Island in 1990. 

kate-beach
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge impressed us all when she ran along Manly Beach in Sydney, in a pair of towering wedges during the royal tour of Australia in 2014. Kate kept her cool in the heat in a white Broderie Anglaise dress by local designer Zimmermann. 

camilla-judy-dench
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a day out with Dame Judy Dench on the Isle of Wight in 2018. The pair are pictured on Queen Victoria's private beach next to Osboorne House. 

harry-caribbean
Prince Harry visited the Nevis turtle conservation project on Lover's Beach during an official visit in 2016. The Prince reportedly flew to see his then-girlfriend Meghan in Toronto after the trip. 

margaret-beach
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Magaret and her husband Lord Snowdon are pictured in the Bahamas in 1967. 

harry-meghan-melbourne
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeted the crowds as they visited South Melbourne beach on their royal tour of Australia in 2018. The couple helped out with a beach clean, joining local schoolchildren and a BeachPatrol President to clear the shores of litter. 

charles-camilla-beach
Photo: © Getty Images
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall made us wish we were there, as they enjoyed a stroll along the beach in Grenada during a royal tour in 2019. While Charles kept his brogues on, Camilla was happy to feel the sand between her toes. 

queen-mother-beach
Photo: © Getty Images
We love this image of the Queen Mother enjoying a walk with one of her pet corgis along a Norfolk beach in 1982. 

