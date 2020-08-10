﻿
18 very relatable photos of royals beating the heat
18 very relatable photos of royals beating the heat

Ainhoa Barcelona
prince-harry-heat
Photo: © Getty Images
1/19

Anyone else suffering in the heatwave? "It's so hot!" is a phrase we've said and heard at least a dozen times today. But instead of sweating buckets and literally melting at your desk, there are various ways you can beat the heat; just look to the royal family for inspiration.

The ever-classy royals have unintentionally given us a masterclass in how to beat the heat over the years – take a gander at the fun photos below!

2/19

camilla-eating-ice-cream
Photo: © Getty Images
3/19

The Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Charles' wife Camilla likes to cool down with a classic Mr Whippy. Here the Duchess is pictured on a visit to the Isle of Wight, where she tucked into her cone alongside Dame Judi Dench.

prince-charles-mia-isla-ice-cream
Photo: © Getty Images
4/19

Prince Charles and Mia Tindall

It's a treat that's loved by older and younger royals!

kate-middleton-camilla-carry-fans
Photo: © Getty Images
5/19

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall

Both Kate and Camilla know to carry fans when they're visiting a tropical country abroad.

kate-middleton-fan-heatwave
Photo: © Getty Images
6/19

The Duchess of Cambridge

Never fear if you don't have a chic accessory though. Kate used her plastic ID to fan herself during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

camilla-fans-prince-charles-heat
Photo: © Getty Images
7/19

Prince Charles and Camilla

Or you can always ask someone to fan you!

queen-elizabeth-dyson-fan
Photo: © PA
8/19

The Queen

Or go one step further like our high-tech monarch and splash out on a mini Dyson fan (far right) to keep your home cool. 

queen-kate-middleton-parasol
Photo: © Getty Images
9/19

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge

Carrying a parasol might not be that practical in the city, but it certainly looks chic!

prince-harry-drinking-water
Photo: © Getty Images
10/19

Prince Harry

Always carry a bottle of water with you!

zara-kate-and-beatrice-water-heatwave
Photo: © Getty Images
11/19

Zara Tindall, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice

Still or sparkling, it'll do the trick.

prince-william-gets-splashed
Photo: © Getty Images
12/19

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

A little splash always helps!

kate-middleton-beer
Photo: © Getty Images
13/19

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Of course, a cool beer is always a winner.

prince-charles-beer
Photo: © Getty Images
14/19

Prince Charles

Even the future King agrees!

prince-william-thorpe-park
Photo: © Getty Images
15/19

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William

The late People's Princess knew exactly how to cool her kids down – the log ride!

royals-hit-the-beach
Photo: © Getty Images
16/19

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Or, you could always head to the beach. Just remember to tie your hair up!

meghan-markle-sun-cream
Photo: © Getty Images
17/19

The Duchess of Sussex and Archie

No matter your age, applying sun scream is always a must.

prince-william-towel-heatwave
Photo: © Getty Images
18/19

Prince William

Keeping a towel to hand may not be chic, but it certainly does the trick.

camilla-hat-heat
Photo: © Getty Images
19/19

The Duchess of Cornwall

Hats aren't just for Ascot! Keep your face covered with a stylish accessory.

