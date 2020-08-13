Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in Windsor in July 2020 but the newlyweds are still to make their first public appearance as a married couple. While we wait to see the pair make their debut, HELLO! takes a look back at other royal couples and their first public appearances after their weddings.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured leaving Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011 (main photo above), but they had a rather exciting first official engagement. Prince William and Kate met the then US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during the Obamas' state visit to the UK in May 2011. The foursome chatted in the rather grand setting of Buckingham Palace during their meeting. It came ahead of the Cambridges' first major tour as a couple to the US and Canada that summer.