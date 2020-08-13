﻿
Royalty and Statesmen

When royal couples make first post-wedding appearances as newlyweds

It's always an exciting moment for royal newlyweds

When royal couples make first post-wedding appearances as newlyweds
When royal couples make first post-wedding appearances as newlyweds

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in Windsor in July 2020 but the newlyweds are still to make their first public appearance as a married couple. While we wait to see the pair make their debut, HELLO! takes a look back at other royal couples and their first public appearances after their weddings.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured leaving Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011 (main photo above), but they had a rather exciting first official engagement. Prince William and Kate met the then US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during the Obamas' state visit to the UK in May 2011. The foursome chatted in the rather grand setting of Buckingham Palace during their meeting. It came ahead of the Cambridges' first major tour as a couple to the US and Canada that summer.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to mark the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday at a Buckingham Palace garden party just three days after their Windsor wedding in May 2018. The celebrations took place six months ahead of Charles' actual birthday, with representatives from his charities and patronages in attendance. Harry gave a heartfelt speech about his father at the bash, which was briefly interrupted by a bee, resulting in giggles from Meghan, Charles and Camilla.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie wed long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018. While the couple aren't working royals, they made a sweet debut together just a couple of months later on Christmas Day as they joined the Queen for the church service in Sandringham.

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara and Mike Tindall didn't get to head off on their honeymoon straight away after their July 2011 wedding at Edinburgh's Canongate Kirk. Rugby player Mike was back at training for the World Cup, while his new wife Zara was preparing for her equestrian competitions. The newlyweds were pictured sharing a sweet moment together at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, just a few days after their nuptials.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Earl and Countess of Wessex carried out their first overseas visit as husband and wife to Dublin in August 1999, after marrying in Windsor the month before. Prince Edward and Sophie celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles married Camilla Parker-Bowles in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in April 2005, followed by a blessing at Windsor Castle. Just a few days later while on their honeymoon in Scotland, the newlyweds stepped out for their first official engagement together. The Duchess of Cornwall got to cut her first ribbon, an apt tartan one, as the couple opened a play park at Monaltrie Park in Aberdeenshire.

Photo: © Getty Images
Then Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip were pictured looking at their wedding photos just days after their nuptials at Westminster Abbey in November 1947. The couple were on their honeymoon in Romsey, Hampshire. After their honeymoon, Philip returned to his naval duties.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne tied the knot with second husband Timothy Laurence in December 1992. Just a couple of weeks later, they made their first public appearance together on Christmas Day in Sandringham for the chuch service with Anne's daughter Zara. 

