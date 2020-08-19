We know and love iconic royal pairings like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall and her husband Mike.
However, if those couples' earlier relationships had worked out, everyone could be living very different lives today! And they're not the only ones – many royals had long-term relationships before meeting the partner of their dreams, while others dated people who went on to marry someone else in their inner circle.
Join us for a walk down memory lane as we look at the royal loves that didn't last, some of which you might have forgotten – or never known…
Kate Middleton and Willem Marx
The Duchess of Cambridge and Willem met and dated when they both attended Marlborough College in 2000, three years before Kate began dating her future husband.