In August, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for one of their first public appearances in Los Angeles since moving Stateside in the spring.
The couple volunteered with local LA charity, Baby2Baby, which provides basic necessities like nappies, wipes and clothes to children and families in need.
A source close to the Duke and Duchess said that the couple passed out school supplies to families and helped the children pick out and try on their new backpacks. Despite the 32 degrees celcius heat, Harry and Meghan were determined to serve every last child waiting in a line that wrapped around the school.
The Sussexes both wore protective gloves and face coverings, with Meghan donning a blue and white striped mask from Royal Jelly, a New-York based, Black female-founded company.
Photo credit: Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
