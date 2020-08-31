Prince William and Prince Harry's most memorable quotes about their mum Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry will be marking the 23rd anniversary of their mother Princess Diana's death on Monday 31 August. It's been 23 years since the People's Princess was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris, and while her sons will be remembering her in private, the brothers have spoken openly about missing their mother several times before. For Diana's 20th death anniversary in 2017, William and Harry even starred in a couple of TV documentaries, where they spoke extensively about their beloved mum. Let's see their most memorable quotes through the years…
In August, Prince Harry spoke of the lives his mother touched when revealing that he and his brother Prince William have commissioned a statue in her honour. "Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy." The statue will be installed next year on what would have been her 60th birthday.
In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in May 2016, Prince Harry said he and his brother were determined to create a "permanent memorial" to their mother. "Something needs to be put in stone or in place as a memory," he said. "Lots of people still talk about her. Every single day we still think about her."
