All the times Duchess Meghan has looked totally stunning in a suit

By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan loves a suit. The style was a staple in her working royal wardrobe and even before royal life. And the duchess continues to wear suits of all variations for many engagements.

The 39-year-old recently sported a crisp black jacket for her TIME100 Talk with a href=/tags/0/prince-harry>Prince Harry on Oct. 20. She also appeared in an elegant pantsuit in her new portrait with Harry. And that is just the start of things. She was on a TV show called Suits, after all!

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the times Meghan has looked sensational in a suit.

Photos: © Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage, Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Ray Tamarra/GC Images

London, 2018

The rain didn't dampen the impact of Meghan's classic monochromatic suit at the 2018 Endeavour Fund Awards, Meghan opted for sleek tailoring when she accompanied her then-fiancé Harry to the event.

The former Suits actress was clad in an Alexander McQueen number paired with a white blouse. She accessorized with a black Prada clutch and black Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Harry was in one of his favourite blue suits.

Photo: © John Stillwell/PA via Getty Images

New York, 2016

Before royal life, the stylish star showed off a cool twist on a black suit with a pleated jacket and leather leggings during an AOL Build Presents Suits event. The all-black outfit was juxtaposed with strappy light taupe heels.

The sleek trousers are something she still wears.

Photo: © Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Dublin, 2018

During Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Ireland that July, the newlyweds showed off their interpretations of suits at the Famine Memorial in Dublin.

The duke was clad in shades of grey, while the former actress wore a sharp black number from her wedding designer, Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

She completed the monochromatic look with a white scoop neck T-shirt, Givenchy belt and Sarah Flint pumps.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sydney, 2018

It was another beautiful black-and-white look for the Duchess of Sussex during her royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Harry.

She sported a white Altuzarra Acacia blazer, black skinny pants and an Invictus Games button-down for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

New York, 2016

During her days as an actress, the style maven embraced a trendy striped short suit as she left a taping of the Today Show at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios in July.

Meghan rounded out the look with a large black bag, white T-shirt and beige high heels.

Photo: © Ray Tamarra/GC Images

London, 2020

The Duchess of Sussex visited the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, London ahead of International Women's Day in March.

The mom of one wore a broken up suit consisting of a ME+EM cream fringe jacket, black slacks, a T-shirt by Lavender Hill Clothing and two-tone heels from Jennifer Chamandi.

Photo: © Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

London, 2018

She loves a pantsuit! At the 2018 WellChild Awards, the duchess donned a flowing all-black number. The two-piece pantsuit was courtesy of Altuzarra and the matching silky camisole was from Deitas.

She carried a coordinating Stella McCartney bag.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

