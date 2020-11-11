Our favourite Princess Diana moments we hope to see on season four of 'The Crown'

﻿
20 Photos

By Heather Cichowski

Season 4 of Netflix's The Crown is going to drop in its entirety on Nov. 15.

The season will introduce Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and explore her early days as Lady Diana and the start of her relationship with Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor).

It's believed the season will go from the late 1970s to approximately 1990, which leaves plenty of potential material – and style moments – to see on The Crown.

We have previously asked HELLO! Canada readers what they would like to see on the series. This time, we've rounded up Princess Diana moments from the period we'd love to see on the royal show.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best Princess Diana moments we'd like to watch on The Crown.

Photos: © Anwar Hussein/WireImage, Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Diana as a kindergarten teacher, 1980

Diana famously worked as a kindergarten teacher at the Young England Kindergarten before her engagement to Prince Charles. It would be lovely to see her bond with children depicted on the show.

Photo: © Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Diana and Charles's early romance, 1980

This sweet and fashionable moment of Diana and Charles at a formal event seems made for the show. We'd love to see Emma in a recreation of this blue dress and headband.

Photo: © Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Princess Diana at polo, 1980

There are so many iconic fashion moments, including her in the Warm & Wonderful Black Sheep Wool Sweater at Windsor Polo in 1980.

It would be fun to see the sweater on The Crown, especially since it has recently been reissued.

Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Diana and Charles photocall, 1981

Charles and his fiancé had a cute photocall in May 1981 at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate. It's a moment ahead of the royal wedding that would be great to watch.

Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The royal wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, 1981

The couple's nuptials have already been teased in the trailer for season 4 and will be a highlight of The Crown!

Photo: © Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The newlyweds in Scotland, 1981

In August 1981, the Prince of Wales and his new wife had a honeymoon photocall at the River Dee.

Royals fans would be captivated to see the moments that happened after the big royal wedding at Balmoral.

Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana in Wales, 1981

Diana made a literal splash during her first official visit to Wales in October 1981 when she refused to shelter under an umbrella despite it raining. It seems made for television!

Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Diana pregnant at Trooping The Colour, 1982

Another highlight of season 4 of The Crown will be seeing Emma as an expectant Diana. Hopefully, this moment from Trooping the Colour in June 1982 will be recreated.

Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Charles, Diana and William's royal tour, 1983

It is known that a young Prince William will feature this season. The young family's iconic tour of New Zealand and Australia from early 1983 could highlight some very sweet moments.

William was just nine months old at the time and he was the first royal baby to travel overseas with his parents.

Photo: © Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Charles and Diana in Canada, 1983

One of the moments HELLO! Canada readers are hoping to see is when the Prince of Wales and Princess Diana got all dressed up in Edwardian fashion for a Klondike evening barbecue at Fort Edmonton on June 29, 1983.

Photo: © David Levenson/Getty Images

Prince Harry's birth, 1984

Another must-see moment would be Charles and Diana leaving St. Mary's Hospital in London with newborn Prince Harry on Sept. 16, 1984.

Photo: © Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Charles and Diana at a James Bond premiere, 1985

The couple turned heads when they stepped out to the opening of A View to a Kill, Roger Moore's final film as 007.

Photo: © Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Diana dancing with John Travolta, 1985

One of Diana's most iconic moments was when she danced with John Travolta at the White House on Nov. 9, 1985 as then-President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy Reagan looked on. How could they not include it?

Photo: © Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Back To The Future premiere, 1985

A great pop culture-royal moment was when the Princess of Wales attended the London premiere of Back to the Future and met with Steven Spielberg, his then-wife Amy Irving and Phil Collins. It would be fun to see who the showrunners would cast to portray the stars!

Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana in Japan, 1986

Royal tours are always fascinating, and Charles and Diana's visit to Japan from 1986 would make for great TV. Diana donned a beautiful blue Yuki dress and a blue sapphire and diamond headband repurposed from a necklace from the Saudi Suite to a dinner with Emperor Hirohito on May 12, 1986.

Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana and Prince Charles at Cannes, 1987

Seeing Princess Diana and Prince Charles step out to the Cannes Film Festival in May 1987 for a gala night was incredible. And so was the princess's Catherine Walker gown and matching scarf.

Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Trooping the Colour, 1987

Who wouldn't enjoy seeing a little Prince William wearing this sweet blue suit on The Crown? The young royal donned it at Trooping the Colour with mom Princess Diana and great grandmother, the Queen Mother, for a carriage ride.

Photo: © David Levenson/Getty Images

Easter, 1988

Easter is a big event for the Royal Family and it would offer a chance to see many of the younger generation this season.

Here, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William and Zara Tindall, who was then known as Lady Zara Phillips, attended Easter service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on April 13, 1988.

Photo: © Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

