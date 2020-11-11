Our favourite Princess Diana moments we hope to see on season four of 'The Crown'

By Heather Cichowski
Season 4 of Netflix's The Crown is going to drop in its entirety on Nov. 15.
The season will introduce Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and explore her early days as Lady Diana and the start of her relationship with Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor).
It's believed the season will go from the late 1970s to approximately 1990, which leaves plenty of potential material – and style moments – to see on The Crown.
We have previously asked HELLO! Canada readers what they would like to see on the series. This time, we've rounded up Princess Diana moments from the period we'd love to see on the royal show.
Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best Princess Diana moments we'd like to watch on The Crown.
Photos: © Anwar Hussein/WireImage, Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images