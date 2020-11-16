Can you believe it's been ten years since Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement to the world?
The couple stepped out for a photocall and interview in November 2010, where Kate debuted her diamond and sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to William's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
Fast forward a decade later and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and continue to take on more responsibilities as senior royals.
The future King and Queen consort have carried out thousands of public engagements in the UK and all over the world on their royal tours, providing us with plenty of lovely photo opportunities.
Over the past ten years, university sweethearts William and Kate have shown us their fun side and their deep love and respect for one another. Take a look at some of our favourite photos from every year from their engagement to now...
A nervous William and Kate took part in an engagement interview in November 2010, where they spoke about the Prince's proposal, the special meaning behind the ring and their hopes for their future together. The future Duchess wore a now iconic deep blue Issa dress for the occasion, which matched her sapphire ring.