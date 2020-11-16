﻿
Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage in 10 best photos

It's been ten years since their engagement

Photo: © Getty Images
Can you believe it's been ten years since Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement to the world?

The couple stepped out for a photocall and interview in November 2010, where Kate debuted her diamond and sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to William's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Fast forward a decade later and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and continue to take on more responsibilities as senior royals.

The future King and Queen consort have carried out thousands of public engagements in the UK and all over the world on their royal tours, providing us with plenty of lovely photo opportunities.

Over the past ten years, university sweethearts William and Kate have shown us their fun side and their deep love and respect for one another. Take a look at some of our favourite photos from every year from their engagement to now...

A nervous William and Kate took part in an engagement interview in November 2010, where they spoke about the Prince's proposal, the special meaning behind the ring and their hopes for their future together. The future Duchess wore a now iconic deep blue Issa dress for the occasion, which matched her sapphire ring.

 

2011

William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, where the bride stunned in a lace and satin Alexander McQueen wedding dress. The couple treated the large crowds that had gathered on The Mall to not one, but two kisses as they appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Photo: © Getty Images
2012

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got swept up in the excitement of the London 2012 Olympics like the rest of us, with the couple sweetly embracing during the cycling event.

Photo: © Getty Images
2013

Royal baby fever reached all corners of the globe, with William and Kate welcoming their first child Prince George in July 2013. Like Prince Charles and Princess Diana, William and Kate debuted their baby boy to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing outside St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

Photo: © Getty Images
2014

The family-of-three embarked on their first overseas tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2014 and Prince George, then eight months old, won hearts on the other side of the world.

Photo: © Getty Images
2015

William and Kate added to their family with the arrival of their daughter Princess Charlotte in May 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
2016

The Cambridges delighted royal fans as they took George and Charlotte on their tour of Canada in 2016. The family-of-four enjoyed a children's party, where Charlotte said her first words "Pop!" in public.

Photo: © Getty Images
2017

The couple looked straight out of a Disney film as they made a glittering appearance at a reception during a mini tour of Paris in 2017.

Photo: © Getty Images
2018

William and Kate's third child Prince Louis made his entrance in April 2018, with the Duke bringing an excited George and Charlotte to the hospital to meet their baby brother.

Photo: © Getty Images
2019

The family-of-five were among the royals on the balcony at Trooping the Colour in June 2019, where Louis made his adorable debut.

2020

This beautiful shot of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was taken as they enjoyed a romantic stroll along Howth Cliff on their royal tour of Ireland in March 2020.

