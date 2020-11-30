14 of the sweetest photos of Princess Diana with William and Harry

Season four of The Crown has propelled Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles to the forefront again. The couple became parents in 1982 with the birth of Prince William, followed by Prince Harry in 1984.
Diana enjoyed a close relationship with her sons before her tragic death in 1997. The Princess wanted her children to have as normal an upbringing as possible and treated them to days out at theme parks, sent them to public school and took them on royal tours.
In turn, William and Harry have honoured their mother's legacy by continuing some of her most vital charity work.
MORE: 12 of Meghan Markle's sweetest photos with her royal in-laws
HELLO! takes a look back at the Princess' sweetest moments with her children. From personal photos and public appearances, it was clear that Diana adored her sons. They were the apple of her eye, and likewise, William and Harry have spoken lovingly about their mother.
In an ITV documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which aired in 2017, Harry said: "She was our mum. She still is our mum. And of course, as a son I would say this – she was the best mum in the world. She smothered us with love, that's for sure."