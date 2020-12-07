﻿
6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton's exciting new roles revealed as they arrive in Edinburgh for royal train tour - best photos

The Cambridges are travelling across the UK

Danielle Stacey
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first port of call on their royal train tour was Edinburgh in Scotland. 

Prince William and Kate pulled into Edinburgh Waverley station to the sounds of a piper playing Christmas songs including Jingle Bells and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

The duke was the first to step out of the Royal Claret-coloured carriages, adjusting his face mask as he did so, followed by Kate.

They were welcomed to the city on the platform and chatted briefly, before thanking the piper and leaving the station to make their way to their first engagement.

READ: Kate Middleton's sweet secret calls revealed: 'Call me Catherine'

The couple will call at stops in England, Wales and Scotland between 6 and 8 December, where they will meet frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and young people to hear about their experiences during 2020.

William and Kate enjoyed a musical start to their royal train tour as Shakin' Stevens performed his hit Merry Christmas Everyone at Euston station before they departed on Sunday.

MORE: Kate Middleton's festive tartan outfit brought the Christmas joy

The Cambridges met frontline workers from the Scottish Ambulance Service in Newbridge, Edinburgh, during their first engagement of their royal train tour. 

The couple thanked the staff for their incredible efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The visit coincided with the announcement that William and Kate have become joint patrons of NHS Charities Together.

MORE: The Queen shows off unseen picture of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in video call

Ian Lush, chair of NHS Charities Together, said: "This is such an honour for our organisation and for all the NHS charities across the UK.

"The involvement of Their Royal Highnesses will inspire the public to do even more to support the amazing NHS staff and volunteers who have done so much to keep us safe and well this year.

"We can't wait to start working with the duke and duchess, the potential is so exciting."

Kensington Palace said William and Kate's visit on Monday had added poignancy as it falls on the day the Scottish Ambulance Service remembers a colleague lost to Covid-19.

The Duchess, in a Liberty print face covering, was dressed in a repeat powder blue Catherine Walker coat and black gloves, while William was wearing a navy jacket and a tartan scarf.

William and Kate's second visit of the day was to Berwick-Upon Tweed, where they met teachers and pupils at the Holy Trinity Church of England First School. 

The Duke and Duchess thanked staff for their work over the past year, including their efforts to keep schools open for vulnerable children and the children of  key workers.  

