Ian Lush, chair of NHS Charities Together, said: "This is such an honour for our organisation and for all the NHS charities across the UK.
"The involvement of Their Royal Highnesses will inspire the public to do even more to support the amazing NHS staff and volunteers who have done so much to keep us safe and well this year.
"We can't wait to start working with the duke and duchess, the potential is so exciting."
Kensington Palace said William and Kate's visit on Monday had added poignancy as it falls on the day the Scottish Ambulance Service remembers a colleague lost to Covid-19.