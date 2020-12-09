﻿
20 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Duchess Kate's most chic coat moments to inspire your cold weather wardrobe

By Heather Cichowski

The Queen's first Christmas guests revealed after last minute change
Duchess Kate has incredible style that we can take inspiration from for every single season. If you're after some cold weather fashion guidance for fall and winter, look no further than the stylish mom of three.

Kate knows how to keep warm in style. Her wardrobe is filled with elegantly tailored coats in all colours. Each one has unique qualities, but they all perfectly embody her timeless, refined style.

And there is a reason the Duchess of Cambridge has kept many of the toppers on rotation in her wardrobe for years.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see Duchess Kate's best cold weather coats.

Photos: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Danny Martindale/WireImage, Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Duchess Kate got into the festive Christmas spirit at Cardiff Castle on Dec. 8 during her and Prince William's royal train tour in a red Alexander McQueen coat.

She paired it with a tartan scarf and matching midi skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

The jolly holiday ensemble was finished with a black turtleneck, black gloves and tall black boots from Ralph Lauren.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

While in Manchester on the royal train tour, Duchess Kate brimmed sophistication in a recycled Hobbs navy coat, wide-leg trousers and a Brora Cashmere Fair Isle sweater.

Navy gloves and pumps plus a floral design face mask to help keep everyone safe from COVID-19 finished the outfit.

Photo: © Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge recycled a bespoke blue Catherine Walker coat from her wardrobe on Dec. 7 in Scotland, during the royal train tour.

The winter coat was accessorized with black gloves and boots, an Amaia liberty print face mask and Strathberry's Multrees Wallet.

Photo: © ANDY BARR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Dec. 6, 2020, Duchess Kate began the royal train tour in London wearing a tailored green Alexander McQueen coat, which she has previously sported to other royal engagements.

The 38-year-old paired the military-inspired coat with a York Scarves Maple Leaf Tartan Scarf, tall black boots, her go-to liberty print face mask from Amaia and a Grace Han black bag.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

London, 2020

Duchess Kate looked so chic in a long red Alexander McQueen coat paired with a new handbag from Grace Han and what appeared to be an Amaia floral mask when she stepped out to launch the Hold Still community exhibition on Oct. 20.

Photo: © Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sandringham, 2017

'Tis the season! Kate kept cozy in a plaid Miu Miu coat accented with gold buttons during Christmas Day church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn.

She finished her look with a black furry hat and matching gloves and tights.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Port Talbot, 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge was in a romantic mood during a royal engagement in Wales on Feb. 4.

She donned a longline navy Hobbs coat, paired with heart print Beulah London scarf, a red Zara dress and Mulberry clutch.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Aberdeen, 2020

The mom of three wrapped up in a tailored blue coat by Reiss to visit the Social Bite cafe in Aberdeen for "the 5 big questions on the under 5's" survey.

The hip-length coat was paired with a John Lewis Pure Collection sky blue turtleneck, black skinny jeans and Catherine Zoraida Gold Fern Drop Earrings.

Photo: © Paul Campbell/Getty Images

Surrey, 2006

Even before royal life, Kate's style was always so sophisticated. When she was still Prince William's girlfriend, Kate stepped out in a gorgeous red coat and black accessories alongside mom Carole Middleton to take in the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy on Dec. 15 of that year.

Photo: © Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

London, 2020

While promoting her "5 big questions on the under 5's" survey, the mom of three paid a visit to LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School in London for breakfast.

She kept warm in a crisp teal coat, Sézane Tulio Sweater, black skinny jeans and her cherished Russell & Bromley black ankle boots.

Photo: © Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Carcross, 2016

During Prince William and Kate's 2016 royal tour of Canada, the duchess showed her support for local talent in the SENTALER Signature Wrap Coat with Ribbed Sleeves in Gull Grey while visiting the Yukon.

The stylish ensemble was rounded out with skinny jeans and tall brown cowboy boots.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Newcastle Upon Tyne, 2012

The duchess cinched the waist of her deep maroon coat with a black belt for a royal engagement at Elswick Park on Oct. 10 of that year.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Bradford, 2020

The style star oozed elegance during a public walkabout in Bradford, England.

She was outfitted in a green Alexander McQueen coat and plaid Zara dress. Kate carried an Aspinal of London top-handle bag and grounded the ensemble with Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Oslo, 2018

Beauty in blue! The Duchess of Cambridge kept warm during a royal visit to Oslo, Norway in a striking blue coat and chocolate brown accessories.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dublin, 2020

Kate delighted royals fans when she re-wore a Reiss cream coat she has had in her wardrobe for over a decade on her and William's royal tour of Ireland in March.

The duchess made the famous re-wear at Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, on March 4.

Russell & Bromley black ankle boots completed the ensemble.

Photo: © Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Derby, 2020

She stepped out in a lovely autumn look to the University of Derby on Oct. 6 to hear how the coronavirus pandemic has affected student life.

The duchess was clad in a Massimo Dutti check coat and a soft blue sweater from the brand.

The outfit was paired with black slacks and pumps.

Photo: © Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Liverpool, 2012

The Duchess of Cambridge demonstrated the timeless appeal of a chocolate brown coat at The Brink, a dry bar for recovering alcoholics, in Liverpool on Feb. 14 of that year.

Photo: © Danny Martindale/WireImage

Cardiff, 2020

Kate stepped out in style during her 24-hour tour of the UK to launch her "5 big questions on the under 5s" survey on Jan. 22.

At the Ely & Caerau Children's Centre in Cardiff, the mom of three sported a Massimo Dutti camel coat paired with a Zara leopard skirt and tall black boots.

Photo: © GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

