Duchess Kate's most chic coat moments to inspire your cold weather wardrobe

By Heather Cichowski
Duchess Kate has incredible style that we can take inspiration from for every single season. If you're after some cold weather fashion guidance for fall and winter, look no further than the stylish mom of three.
Kate knows how to keep warm in style. Her wardrobe is filled with elegantly tailored coats in all colours. Each one has unique qualities, but they all perfectly embody her timeless, refined style.
And there is a reason the Duchess of Cambridge has kept many of the toppers on rotation in her wardrobe for years.
Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see Duchess Kate's best cold weather coats.
Photos: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Danny Martindale/WireImage, Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images