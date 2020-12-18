Most festive royal family Christmas card photos from around the world

﻿
Danielle Stacey
Every year we look forward to seeing the royals' annual Christmas card photos and 2020's selection certainly doesn't disappoint. 

From country casual settings like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's photo to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's festive family home, HELLO! takes a look at the British royal family and their European counterparts' official Christmas portraits. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

This is probably the most relaxed festive family photo we've seen from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge! Prince William and Kate posed with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall.

The snap was taken by Matt Porteous in autumn and shows the family-of-five sitting on bales of hay within the property's grounds.

Louis can't stop giggling as he sits between his parents and it looks like the family had had a fun-filled afternoon playing outside as both Louis and Charlotte sported muddy knees!

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall

Clarence House released this stunning photo of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall taken in the beautiful gardens at their Scottish residence, Birkhall.

Camilla leans on her husband Charles' shoulder as the pair pose on a wooden bench. Fans even spotted bees and butterflies on the flowers in the foreground.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel shared this festive snap with their children, Princess Estelle, eight, and Prince Oscar, four, and their puppy at their home Haga Palace in Stockholm to mark the first Sunday of Advent in December.

Oscar looked adorable in a Gingerbread Man costume as he sat on his father's lap, while Estelle sported bows in her ponytails as she sat alongside the family's pet dog Rio. 

The coffee table was decorated with Christmas wreaths and candles, while a cosy roaring fire could be seen behind the royals.

The caption on the Swedish royal family's Instagram account read: "Today is the First Sunday of Advent. Advent means arrival and hope – something that feels especially important this year. We would like to wish you all a Happy First Sunday of Advent!"

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia posed with their two sons, Prince Alexander, four, and Prince Gabriel, three, at their home in Stockholm.

The family-of-four looked adorable in cosy jumpers as they sat in front of a Christmas tree, while a candle display with berries was placed on the coffee table in front of them.

Carl Philip and Sofia are set to add to their family as they are expecting their third child, due in late March or early April 2021.

Royal family of Jordan

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan opted for a formal family portrait for 2020.

The queen looked glamorous in a satin dress, while her daughters Princess Iman and Princess Lalla Salma matched their mother in similar ensembles.

The king and his sons Prince Hashem and Crown Prince Hussein donned button-up shirts in autumnal hues.

Queen Rania's message on Instagram read: "This year, even as we have kept our distance, we’ve all held our loved ones a little closer in our hearts. Sending prayers for health and happiness to all."

Spanish royal family

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain's Christmas card photo was a little different for 2020, as the pair didn't actually feature in the portrait.

Instead, the king and queen shared this lovely picture of their daughters Princess Leonor, 15, and Infanta Sofia, 13, taken during the family's trip to Somao in the Asturias in northern Spain earlier this year.

The princesses both wore casual outfits as they beamed at the camera, with an incredible scenic view behind them. 

Belgian royal family

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium posed for a festive family snap after this year's royal Christmas concert at the Royal Palace in Brussels.

Their youngest children Prince Emmanuel, 15, and Princess Eleonore, 12, showcased their musical talents during their event, playing the violin and saxophone.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were also joined by their eldest children Princess Elisabeth, 18, and Prince Gabriel, 17, for the family portrait in front of a twinkling Christmas tree and nativity scene. 

