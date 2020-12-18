Most festive royal family Christmas card photos from around the world

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Royal Christmas trees: How the royals get ready for the festive season
-
Royal teens! 12 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years
-
13 of Prince William and Kate's sweetest PDA moments from their royal tours
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton toast marshmallows at Cardiff Castle as they continue royal train tour - best photos
-
Royal family reunited as Prince William and Kate Middleton end royal train tour at Windsor Castle - best photos