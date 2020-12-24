19 amazing photos of the royals looking festive including the Queen, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

﻿
Take a festive trip down memory lane with the royals...

Luxembourg celebrates royal wedding of Prince Constantin of Nassau and Kathryn Mechie
Photo: © Getty Images
Christmas is just around the corner, and who better to get us in the festive spirit than the royals? From little Prince George sucking on a candy cane to Prince William building his very own gingerbread house - royals around the world love celebrating this very special time of year. And who can forget how delighted Prince Charles looks each time he meets Santa Claus? 

To kick off the festive fun, the incredible photograph above shows Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip admiring their decorated Christmas tree during the filming of a television special about life in the British royal family in 1969. Wouldn't it make the perfect Christmas card?

meghan-christmas-crafts
Photo: © Getty Images
2/19

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her creative side as she made Christmas decorations with residents from the Royal Variety Charity's care home, Brinsworth House in Twickenham, in December 2018. Meghan, who was pregnant with son Archie at the time, looked glowing.

3/19

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked cosy as they toasted marshmallows together during a visit to Cardiff Castle on their royal train tour in December 2020. William and Kate took part in a Secret Santa with a group of university students, with the Duchess gifting one of them with a Prosecco Pong game set!

sophie-wessex-bauble
Photo: © Getty Images
4/19

The Countess of Wessex got into the Christmas spirit as she helped to bake flapjacks and decorate Christmas baubles for one of her patronages, Disability Initiative, at the Camberley Resource Centre in December 2020. Sophie looked pretty pleased with her Christmas pudding-themed bauble!

the-queen-posing-christmas-trees
Photo: © Getty Images
5/19

The Queen posed in front of the fantastic Christmas tree in Buckingham Palace after recording her Christmas message in 2017. 

prince-george-charlotte-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images
6/19

Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoyed their candy canes after Christmas Day service at St. Marks Church on December 25, 2016. 

kate-christmas-tree
Photo: © Getty Images
7/19

The Duchess of Cambridge helped children pick out the perfect Christmas tree as she visited a farm in Buckinghamshire, in December 2019, in connection with her new patronage Family Action. Kate also wore a themed festive ensemble consisting of a red Perfect Moment puffer jacket, a green jumper and jeans. 

the-queen-christmas-tree
Photo: © Getty Images
8/19

The Queen laughed with fashion designer Zandra Rhodes while they both admired Christmas decorations on the tree in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in 1998. 

Prince-Harry-camp-bastion-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images
9/19

Prince Harry posed with a hilarious Christmas hat (complete with pigtails) and a mini Christmas tree as he stood outside his tent at Camp Bastion on December 12, 2012 in Afghanistan.

kate-middleton-wrapping-christmas-presents-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images
10/19

Kate helped to wrap Christmas presents during a visit with Chirlane McCray, the first lady of New York, to the Northside Center for Child Development on December 8, 2014 in New York City. 

prince-charles-santa-claus-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images
11/19

 The Prince of Wales looked delighted to meet Father Christmas during a visit to Castell Coch to learn about the castle's history, refurbishment and programme of community activities on December 8, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. 

prince-william-gingerbread-house-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images
12/19

The Duke of Cambridge decorated a gingerbread house at a Christmas party for the charity 'The Mix' in London in December 2016

kate-middleton-christmas-tree
Photo: © Getty Images
13/19

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party on December 15, 2015 in London. 

camilla-christmas-tree
Photo: © Getty Images
14/19

The Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas tree with the help of underprivileged children from the London Taxi Driver's Fund in 2006. 

duchess-cornwall-christmas-santa
Photo: © Getty Images
15/19

Camilla switched on the Christmas lights in Bath in 2010 with a very special guest... Santa!

sarah-ferguson-christmas-present
Photo: © Getty Images
16/19

The Duchess Of York posed with presenst at the Annual Motor Neurone Disease Christmas Luncheon in 2002.

queen-maxima-santa-claus-christmas
Photo: © Getty Images
17/19

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands attended the Christmas gala concert for the best school band on December 14, 2017 and made a very special festive friend indeed. 

prince-jacques-christmas-snowman
Photo: © Getty Images
18/19

Prince Jacques of Monaco met a snowman mascot at the annual Christmas gifts distribution at Monaco Palace in December 2016.

princess-mette-marit-decorating-christmas-tree
Photo: © Getty Images
19/19

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra and her parents Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit decorated a Christmas tree during a Christmas photo session at the Royal Palace in Oslo in 2017. 

