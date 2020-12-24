﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech

By Suzanne Wintrob

Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech
You're reading

Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech

1/10
Next

Here's where Kate Middleton and Prince William will be spending Christmas
Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech
1/10
By Suzanne Wintrob

Queen Elizabeth II's annual Christmas Day message is one of the holidays' most-anticipated traditions for royal fans around the world.

Even at 94, the monarch still gets excited about preparing and delivering her remarks. She spends weeks deciding on the theme – which touches on the state of the nation and the world, complete with highlights of her own royal year – and then settles at her desk to personally pen an uplifting speech that's both reflective and optimistic.

Her Majesty has conducted this pleasurable duty almost every year since 1952, when she nervously took on the job after the death of her beloved father, King George VI, who had inherited it from his dad, King George V.

"My father and my grandfather before him worked all their lives to unite our peoples ever more closely, and to maintain its ideals which were so near to their hearts," said the newly minted Queen on Dec. 25, 1952, from the family's Sandringham home. “I shall strive to carry on their work.”

She chooses her words carefully when crafting her speech, a skill learned from her father. Likewise, the Queen's theme reflects the moments in time – be it progress, war or her personal life.

Originally live on radio, the Queen’s speech has been pre-recorded since 1960 so countries can choose the most appropriate time to air it on TV. And because Her Majesty moves with the times, it's now available as a podcast and 3D broadcast, can be streamed on social media and is available through Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Click through the gallery (or keep scrolling if you're on mobile) to learn all about the history of the Christmas speech!

Photo: © John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech
2/10

1935

The annual tradition began with George V, the Queen’s grandfather. He had reigned since 1910, but didn't deliver his first holiday message until 1932. It was written partly by The Jungle Book author Rudyard Kipling. His last broadcast was in 1935, a month before his death.

His eldest son, King Edward VIII, never delivered a Christmas message because he abdicated less than a year into his reign to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson.

Photo: © The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images

Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech
3/10

1952

In Sandringham House, sitting at the same desk as her grandfather and father once did, the 26-year-old new Queen made her first Christmas speech and addressed her upcoming coronation.

"I want to ask you all, whatever your religion may be, to pray for me on that day – to pray that God may give me wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promises I shall be making, and that I may faithfully serve Him and you, all the days of my life."

Photo: © Fox Photos/Getty Images

Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech
4/10

1957

A TV star is born! The Queen's move to the small screen not only allowed her to spread her uplifting message across the Commonwealth, but also gave excited viewers the chance to see her home decorated for Christmas.

"I very much hope that this new medium will make my Christmas message more personal and direct," she said.

Photos: © Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage and Keystone/Getty Images

Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech
5/10

1969

Having just aired a documentary, Royal Family, during the holiday season, the palace worried about overexposure if the Queen delivered a speech, too. So it was nixed – much to the disappointment of her adoring public. It was never cancelled again!

Photo: © Fox Photos/Getty Images

Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech
6/10

1971

For the first time, viewers were treated to footage of the Queen with two of her children – Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

"The Christmas message is really one for all seasons and not just for one day of the year," she said. "If we can show this by our example, then our contribution as parents will be just as important as any made by scientists and engineers."

Photo: © Central Press Photos/AFP via Getty Images

Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech
7/10

1986

Between 1986 and 1991, Sir David Attenborough produced the Queens Christmas broadcast and sometimes chose her dress!

During the first year of their union, he encouraged her to include unique footage filmed in a stable of Buckingham Palace's Royal Mews. She didn't mind, of course, given her love of horses.

Photo: © Joan Williams/Shutterstock

Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech
8/10

2006

For her debut podcast, the Queen appealed for understanding between faiths and generations. She broadcast from Southwark Cathedral in London, where she delighted in meeting schoolchildren working on a nativity collage.

Photo: © Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/FilmMagic

Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech
9/10

2007

The same year that a 12-year-old unknown Canadian singer named Justin Bieber posted his first video to YouTube, the Queen jumped on it, too.

Her new channel had special significance as it marked the 50th anniversary of her first televised Christmas broadcast.

Photo: © Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage

Everything you need to know about the history of the Queen's Christmas speech
10/10

2012

Wearing special glasses alongside TV producer John McAndrew (centre) and director John Bennett, the Queen got a kick out of seeing herself broadcasting in 3D – a first!

It was her 60th broadcast, timed perfectly to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee. She described the experience as "absolutely lovely."

Photo: © John Stillwell/AFP via Getty Images

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back